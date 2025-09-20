'Jealous' Meghan Markle Reportedly Issued Harry 'Horrific' Ultimatum: 'Cut Kate Out or Lose Me'

Prince Harry is reportedly facing what friends are calling a painful choice.

It is said that Markle, Meghan, has very clearly indicated to Harry that he should break off all connections with Kate Middleton, the sister-in-law with whom he used to have the most friendly relations.

According to Radar Online, the message that Meghan has been sending cannot be misunderstood.

"She wants Kate gone from the equation entirely," one source said, claiming Meghan views Harry's lingering bond with the Princess of Wales as a threat to their marriage.

Harry, 40, has not had a close relationship with the most part of the royal family since his decision in 2020 to relinquish his senior duties. Although his bond with Prince William is still not good, sources say that Harry has always wanted to clear the air with Kate.

"Harry hasn't received a single message from Kate since that visit," said a friend, referring to Harry's trip to the U.K. in May when he revealed King Charles had stopped taking his calls. The silence has reportedly left him "weighed down."

Sources claim Meghan's reaction has been cold.

"She can't stand watching him long for someone tied to the royal life she fought to escape," said one Hollywood insider. Meghan allegedly fears any renewed bond with Kate could pull Harry back toward palace life.

Jealousy, Popularity, and Pressure

Some who know the couple say Meghan is not only wary of Harry's nostalgia, but also of Kate's public image.

"She is also jealous of the amount of fans Kate has, and even sees her as a love rival," a source claimed. Meghan reportedly believes Harry admired Kate early on in her relationship with William.

Their own relationship with Kate has been strained for years. Meghan told Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that reports claiming she made Kate cry before her wedding were false, saying "the reverse happened."

Harry has publicly acknowledged how difficult the estrangement has been, including in his memoir "Spare," where he described a physical confrontation with William, who had called Meghan "difficult."

"Losing Kate's support feels like the last straw," said one friend of the prince.

Observers believe Meghan's ambitions also factor into the standoff. "She wants to reinvent herself as a global figure," said a media insider, comparing her efforts to Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop brand.

Beckhams Eye Lifestyle Empire as Meghan's Brand Struggles

While Meghan's As Ever brand faces criticism, David and Victoria Beckham are reportedly planning a direct challenge. The couple is preparing to launch a farm shop and home brand featuring David's honey, jams, and possibly wine and gin.

"David has been working really hard over the past few years on growing his own fruit and vegetables, as well as his honey," another source told Radar Online, noting the farm sits on their $16.1 million Cotswolds estate.

Victoria is reportedly eager to use the project to expand the Beckham brand.

"She sees a huge opportunity for Brand Beckham," the source added, suggesting it could outperform Meghan's offerings.

Victoria has even teased David's jam-making skills on social media, showing him testing recipes with plums from their farm. The video was seen as a playful jab both at their son Brooklyn and, some say, at Meghan's faltering lifestyle efforts.

Meghan's As Ever line launched in March with honey, a raspberry spread, crêpe mix, and dried flower sprinkles.

While she said products sold out quickly, critics accused her of keeping stock low to create buzz.

In June, Meghan paused production to "gather data from the launch." Her rosé release later faced backlash over its high price and lower alcohol content.

Originally published on Enstarz