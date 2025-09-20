Starbucks Sued in Three States Over Dress Code Costs and Uniform Reimbursement

Starbucks is facing new legal trouble as workers in California, Colorado, and Illinois sue the company for not paying them back for clothes required by a new dress code.

On September 17, employees supported by the union Starbucks Workers United filed class-action lawsuits in Illinois and Colorado.

Workers in California submitted complaints to the Labor and Workforce Development Agency, saying they plan to sue if state officials don't act.

The lawsuits claim Starbucks broke state labor laws by not reimbursing workers for clothing purchases that only benefit the company.

Those laws in all three states require employers to pay back workers for job-related costs.

The issue centers around a dress code change Starbucks made in May. Under the new policy, employees must wear solid black shirts under their green aprons.

They're also required to wear specific pants, dresses, and waterproof shoes in neutral colors. Clothing must cover the midriff and armpits, and items like tongue piercings or theatrical makeup are not allowed.

According to the NY Post, Starbucks said the new rules are meant to give customers a more consistent experience and offer "clearer guidance" for employees. The company noted it gave all workers two shirts for free.

However, several employees say that wasn't enough—and they were forced to spend their own money to keep their jobs.

"If I didn't buy the new clothes, I'd risk being sent home, written up, or even fired," said Shay Mannik, a shift supervisor who has worked at Starbucks since 2022.

Mannik says they spent over $110 on work clothes, including black T-shirts, shoes, and jeans, and never got reimbursed.

"It's unfair that a billion-dollar company puts this burden on workers already struggling with unpredictable hours," Mannik said through their attorney, USA Today reported.

Brooke Allen, a full-time student and barista in Davis, California, said her Crocs didn't meet the updated standards.

She had to visit three stores to find approved shoes for $60.09. She also spent nearly $87 on black shirts and jeans. Allen said she misses the old dress code, which let workers show more personality.

"It looks sad now that everyone is wearing black," she said.

The lawsuits also claim that some employees were sent home or given warnings for not following the new rules.

Attorneys say Starbucks is legally responsible for covering these costs and failed to get written consent before making workers pay.

