OpenAI Plans to Debut ChatGPT-Powered AI Devices For Home, Productivity, and More

ChatGPT will soon power OpenAI-made hardware.

OpenAI is reportedly planning to develop several AI devices that would be powered by ChatGPT, with the company transitioning from mostly software development to creating hardware.

There is a massive lineup of AI-powered hardware that OpenAI reportedly plans to create, including those for the smart home, productivity, and more.

OpenAI Plans to Debut ChatGPT-Powered AI Devices

The Information shared a new report claiming that OpenAI is now on the move and is planning to debut several ChatGPT-powered AI devices in the future.

The company was also revealed to be ramping up its work and partnerships with supply chain entities that are heavily linked to Apple, with all of these pointing to the speculated AI hardware development.

According to Digital Trends, the latest news comes right after the recent acquisition by OpenAI of "io," a company that was founded by the celebrated Apple designer, Sir Jony Ive. OpenAI has yet to confirm as of writing what it plans to do with io and how it would play in their future aspirations.

According to The Wall Street Journal, OpenAI had previously worked with Jony Ive's io before the massive acquisition was finalized last June. It was revealed that both had planned to develop hybrid AI-powered tech like headphones and other types of hardware with cameras.

OpenAI's partner and largest investor, Microsoft, is known for developing AI-powered first-party hardware, centering on their line of Surface Copilot+ PCs that are powered by GPT models and more. There were no mentions in The Information's report about OpenAI tapping into Microsoft for this specific venture.

ChatGPT Hardware For Home, Productivity, and More

According to the report, OpenAI is already envisioning several products to deliver which will feature their generative AI models as the main technology. This includes several smart home products, including a smart speaker, an AI-powered digital voice recorder for productivity, and a wearable pin for consumers.

It was revealed that the company is targeting either a late 2026 or an early 2027 release date for the first of these AI-powered technologies.

The report was also corroborated by The Wall Street Journal, but it was only revealed that this new device will "move consumers beyond screens."

One of the products mentioned was a wearable pin powered by AI, and it is known that the tech industry has already seen this with Humane's AI pin, which launched last year. However, it is also known that Humane saw its AI pin face significant controversies.

