NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors Fear Jonathan Kuminga's Breakout in Sacramento

The Golden State Warriors are struggling to keep Jonathan Kuminga. Even Jimmy Butler is reportedly adamant about resolving the contract dispute involving the 22-year-old forward.

While the team isn't rushing to lock him into a long-term deal, they're equally hesitant to let the young wing walk, especially if it means watching him thrive with another franchise. Their biggest concern is that their neighbor, the Sacramento Kings, is one of the most aggressive suitors.

Fear of a Breakout in Sacramento

In "The Carmichael Dave Show" with Jason Ross, The Athletic writer Sam Amick said that Golden State's owner Joe Lacob still has a strong emotional connection with Kuminga, so any eventual trade with the Kings would become complicated.

Aside from money and fit on the roster, there also exists a persistent fear of Kuminga becoming a star in the hands of Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé, a man who had a previous stint with the Dubs. Keeping him in Northern California through a trade might haunt the Warriors on a very personal level.

Kings' Offer Falls Short

Sacramento initially proposed offering veteran guard Malik Monk and a protected first-round pick for Kuminga. The Golden State team, though, pushed back at the protections on the draft pick, wanting unprotected assets.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area, Monk's three-year deal presents another hurdle, given the Warriors' desire for financial flexibility. With his contract extending into 2027-28, Golden State wishes to keep its books clean for a possible superstar chase. That's the perfect time when Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo could potentially become free agents.

Kuminga's Career With Warriors Worsened

Since being drafted No. 7 overall in 2022, Kuminga has had moments of brilliance. In four seasons, he has averaged 12.5 points on 50.7 percent shooting, to go along with 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in cameo appearances. Though he has the potential to be a strong contributor, he has been unable to earn a stable role under coach Steve Kerr.

The situation got worse towards the end of the 2024-25 season when several DNP-CDs coincided with the acquisition of six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, making Kuminga unhappy with his role. That's a tough assignment that the Golden State faced during the playoffs.

Suns Show Interest in Kuminga

The Suns have also shown keen interest in Kuminga through a sign-and-trade deal. That move would still have him out to a Western Conference foe, but Golden State may find it much easier to swallow than seeing him become a star with the Kings.

Sports World News first reported about this possibility in July. The mock trade would involve Kuminga in exchange for Nick Richards, Grayson Allen, and two second-round picks.

