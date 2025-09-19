Google's Gemini AI integration for Chrome began earlier this year, but the latest update brings the experience for all types of users, even those without subscriptions.

Free tier Google accounts can now use Gemini's native Chrome integration, improving browsing on Mac and Windows desktops. The Gemini sparkle icon now appears at the top of the browser.

Gemini Now Available For Free in Chrome

Gemini is now free to use for all Chrome users, removing the previous subscription-only limit announced at I/O 2025. This gives more people daily access to Gemini's AI features, including the latest integration Google dropped earlier today.

Now, Chrome users get enhanced browsing, an agentic assistant, and integration with Google apps for free without worrying about the required subscription like before.

Apart from the aforementioned features, users may now use AI Mode as much as they like thanks to this Gemini integration, get improved scam protection via the multimodal model, website summaries.

It can also block spam pop-ups and help change compromised passwords.

Here's How to Use Gemini For Free

According to Engadget, there are several specific requirements to enjoy Gemini for free on the Chrome browser.

Users need to be in the US region or living in the country for the free access experience. Next, they need to have the language set to English.

Google's Gemini AI Experiences

Gemini has been the mainstay generative AI model and experience in Google's many apps, platforms, and software. Earlier this year, Google's Gemini app brought significant upgrades to the experience, including a direct capability to edit images using AI-powered features on the platform.

Apart from its integration on apps and platforms, the company has also heavily integrated it to Android, with many of the new features appearing this year. Gemini is now the AI on Android as it officially replaced Google Assistant and runs its functions on the platform.

The next step for Google's generative AI model is to take over the Google Home platform, where it would power the many features and functions on the smart home interface.

Originally published on Tech Times