Maduro Says He Will Begin 'Mobilizing' Militias After U.S. Attack Against Vessel That Killed 11 on Tuesday

Venezuela's authoritarian President Nicolas Maduro said he will begin "mobilizing" civilian militias following the U.S. attack against a vessel that killed 11 people on Tuesday.

The call takes place on Friday, with Maduro saying he expects over 8 million people to join after "joining the national defense system." He added that the "powerful base," comprised of some 4.5 million who have been "trained for years" will be the cornerstone of the mobilization.

"To all Venezuelans, entire families to signed up across the country: on Friday, September 5, you'll be called up throughout the day," Maduro added. "We're facing extremist movements from the north, Nazi and extremist, seeking to undermine peace in South America, the Caribbean. They want to keep attacking people's rights across the world."

Tensions continued to escalate on Thursday night after two Venezuelan jets flew near a U.S. Navy ship, a move the Pentagon called "highly provocative" and "designated to interfere with our counter narco-terror operations."

"The cartel running Venezuela is strongly advised not to pursue any further effort to obstruct, deter or interfere with counter-narcotics and counter-terror operations carried out by the U.S. military," the department added.

The Trump administration has warned it will continue carrying out strikes in the region, claiming to tackle drug-trafficking in the region. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday in Mexico that the order to "blow up" the vessel rather than interdict it came from President Donald Trump.

"And it will happen again," Rubio added. Before heading to the neighboring country, Rubio had already anticipated that the Trump administration will l "go on the offense" against cartels.

Trump is "going to use the full power of America and the full might of the us to take on and eradicate these drug cartels no matter where they're operating from and no matter how long they've been able to act with impunity," Rubio said.

Earlier on Wednesday Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth explicitly warned Maduro, saying he "should be worried" after the development. "The only one who should be worried is Nicolas Maduro, who is acting as the kingpin of a narco state. Not actually elected and indicted for $50 million by the U.S. We know he's involved in the kind of drug-running that has affected the American people directly," Hegseth said.

