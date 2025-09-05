World

Maduro Says He Will Begin 'Mobilizing' Militias After U.S. Attack Against Vessel That Killed 11 on Tuesday

Elsewhere, two Venezuelan jets flew near a U.S. Navy ship, a move the Pentagon called "highly provocative"

By
Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro
Venezuela's authoritarian president Nicolas Maduro

Venezuela's authoritarian President Nicolas Maduro said he will begin "mobilizing" civilian militias following the U.S. attack against a vessel that killed 11 people on Tuesday.

The call takes place on Friday, with Maduro saying he expects over 8 million people to join after "joining the national defense system." He added that the "powerful base," comprised of some 4.5 million who have been "trained for years" will be the cornerstone of the mobilization.

"To all Venezuelans, entire families to signed up across the country: on Friday, September 5, you'll be called up throughout the day," Maduro added. "We're facing extremist movements from the north, Nazi and extremist, seeking to undermine peace in South America, the Caribbean. They want to keep attacking people's rights across the world."

Tensions continued to escalate on Thursday night after two Venezuelan jets flew near a U.S. Navy ship, a move the Pentagon called "highly provocative" and "designated to interfere with our counter narco-terror operations."

"The cartel running Venezuela is strongly advised not to pursue any further effort to obstruct, deter or interfere with counter-narcotics and counter-terror operations carried out by the U.S. military," the department added.

The Trump administration has warned it will continue carrying out strikes in the region, claiming to tackle drug-trafficking in the region. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday in Mexico that the order to "blow up" the vessel rather than interdict it came from President Donald Trump.

"And it will happen again," Rubio added. Before heading to the neighboring country, Rubio had already anticipated that the Trump administration will l "go on the offense" against cartels.

Trump is "going to use the full power of America and the full might of the us to take on and eradicate these drug cartels no matter where they're operating from and no matter how long they've been able to act with impunity," Rubio said.

Earlier on Wednesday Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth explicitly warned Maduro, saying he "should be worried" after the development. "The only one who should be worried is Nicolas Maduro, who is acting as the kingpin of a narco state. Not actually elected and indicted for $50 million by the U.S. We know he's involved in the kind of drug-running that has affected the American people directly," Hegseth said.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela, United States, Donald Trump

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
GOP Rep Caught: Trump in Epstein Files?

JD Vance on Trump 'Death' News: 'No One Has More to Gain From President's Untimely Demise Than I Do!'

North Korean leader Kim's attendance at the parade in Beijing will be the first time he has been seen with China's Xi and Russia's Putin at the same event
North Korea Leader Kim Jong Un Arrives in Beijing to Join Xi and Putin at Massive Military Parade
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a memorial wall in Pyongyang in August for Korean People's Army's Overseas Operational Forces who took part in military operations for Russia
About 2,000 North Korean Troops Killed In Russia Deployment: Seoul Spy Agency
Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro
Maduro Claims Venezuela Will 'Stand Tall' Against 'A New Imperialistic Ramming' After Attack Against Vessel That Killed 11
Tesla Launches Robotaxi iOS App: Join the Waitlist for Autonomous
Tesla Launches Robotaxi iOS App: Join the Waitlist for Autonomous Rides
Editor's Pick
Hospital staff said they were overwhelmed by the number of bodies from the fighting
World

'Mass Grave': Medics Appeal For Aid At Last Working Hospital In Syria's Sweida

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice