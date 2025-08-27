NFL Trade Rumors: Micah Parsons, Jakobi Meyers Could Land in These Teams

The NFL offseason is never a letdown, and this year, trade rumors are still dominating the headlines. Two of the most prominent names in the middle of these rumors are Dallas Cowboys standout Micah Parsons and Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers. Both men have generated interest from various teams, so their future is among the most sought-after stories of the offseason.

Best Team Destinations For Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons, arguably the league's best edge rusher, left the football world reeling when news broke out regarding his requested trade. The Cowboys are still reluctant to part with him, but a couple of contenders have the motivation and resources to go all out.

According to YardBarker, the Green Bay Packers could be a great fit for Parsons. The Packers are widely considered the leaders in the Parsons sweepstakes. They have the draft stock and youthful roster talent to convince Dallas to make a deal.

With their NFC North divisional season heating up, Parsons would provide Green Bay with game-altering talent on the outside, potentially deciding their divisional contests with the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.

Another potential landing spot for Parsons is the New England Patriots. The Patriots possess the cap room and defensive leadership to pursue Parsons. Under Mike Vrabel's watchful eye as the rebuilding defense gets underway, Parsons would immediately help elevate the pass rush. Pairing him with New England's developing defensive core could turn the unit into one of the most feared units in the AFC.

In a report by ESPN, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said that Parsons might be limited in his minutes when Dallas meets the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4. This could still change depending on Parsons' decision.

Jakobi Meyers Trade Rumors

Jakobi Meyers just added his name to the list of trade candidates after he was unable to sign a long-term contract with the Raiders. A solid WR2, Meyers can be the missing component for several teams looking to enhance their passing attack heading into next season.

With Jordan Addison out for the first three weeks, the Minnesota Vikings are in full pursuit of a veteran target. Meyers would be an easy fit, providing quarterback J.J. McCarthy with a proven commodity to go along with Justin Jefferson. Once Addison is back, Minnesota might have one of the most well-rounded wide receiver trios in the NFL.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could also rebuild their offense around Meyers. Following their breakup with George Pickens early this year, the Steelers require a consistent target to support their offense. Meyers is that man, having experience, consistency, and versatility.

Signing him would give the Steelers' offense some firepower it lacks. Jakobi is another solid gun for Aaron Rodgers to use as he fights for playoff relevance.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com