Swifties Are Convinced Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Were Engaged Before It Was Announced: Here Are All the Clues

Pop megastar Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce announced their engagement today, but savvy fans had already suspected that the celebrity power couple was planning on tying the knot. A cascade of perceived hints had been dropping breadcrumbs long before the couple's now‑viral announcement.

On August 13, Taylor appeared on New Heights, the podcast co‑hosted by Kelce and his brother, Jason, and shattered YouTube records with 1.3 million concurrent viewers. During that candid episode, Swift discussed her bond with the Kelce family, even telling Jason Kelce, "It says that we're family," when he revealed his affection for the number 13, which is Swift's favorite number.

Travis pointed out that his jersey number for the Kansas City Chiefs is 87, and Swift stated "13 plus 87 equals 100. That's numerology." Travis added, "We always keep it 100."

In July, Kelce posted an Instagram slideshow that marked the first time he included Swift on his social media. However, in these photos, there was another clue for fans to latch onto. The first image appeared to show Swift with her hand raised, with some fans speculating she could have been subtly showing off an engagement ring. Meanwhile, Swift's own lock screen allegedly featured a photo of the couple in Lake Como.

was anyone else thinking lover photoshoot when they saw taylor swift's engagement announcement pic.twitter.com/ZwQMtL8EEC — elle .𖥔 ݁ ˖ִ ࣪ (@nhlelle) August 26, 2025

The date and timing of the announcement were practically Easter eggs baked in: Swift posted at 1 p.m. ET (the 13th hour) on August 26 and fans noted that 13 + 13 = 26, aligning with her ever‑present "lucky number" lore. The post's visuals evoked the wedding‑like aesthetics of her "Love Story" music video and her "Lover" era shoots.

Perhaps the most ambitious hint came via a clip from 2021 on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." While on the show, Taylor joked about her Easter eggs, saying, "How far is too far in advance? Can I hint at something three years in advance? Can I even plan things out that far? I think I'm gonna try to do it."

In the 2022 music video for her track, "Bejeweled," a staged proposal with frequent collaborator, producer Jack Antonoff, occurs beneath a floral arch. The video was released in 2022, nearly three years before the announcement of her engagement, further fueling speculation about her reputation for dropping extremely subtle clues.

Fans have also pointed out that the custom-designed engagement ring with a 10‑carat diamond and vintage, hand‑engraved details itself bears a striking resemblance to the logo at the top of the "My Letter" section of her website. The "letter" in which she announced that she now owned all of her masters featured an Easter egg in which she spelled the word "This" with 12 "i"'s, which fans linked to the upcoming announcement of her 12th album, "The Life of A Showgirl," which she officially announced on "New Heights."

