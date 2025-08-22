NFL Trade Rumors: Chiefs, Browns, Other Teams Seeking Running Backs Before Final Roster Cuts

NFL running backs are the focal point of the trade market at the moment. As part of the preparation for the 2025 season, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns are among the teams pursuing key running backs to strengthen their rosters.

NFL teams should be decisive in getting worthy RBs as the deadline approaches.

Trade Activity Picks Up as Teams Target Running Backs

This past week, NFL franchises have been busy making big moves, which indicates the trade market has officially kicked in. Insider reports indicate that teams like the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, and Kansas City Chiefs are all calling up to get running backs, according to NFL Analysis.

These teams want a running back boost before the start of the season, which is indicative of the increasing demand for running backs throughout the league.

Surprising Teams in the Mix

On Aug. 20, there were significant deals in the NFL trade market. The Kansas City Chiefs traded wide receiver Skyy Moore to the San Francisco 49ers. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos traded wide receiver DeVaughn Vele to the New Orleans Saints. Also, the New York Jets improved their defensive line by trading for veteran Harrison Phillips from the Minnesota Vikings and Jowon Briggs from the Cleveland Browns.

New Orleans Saints and the Quest for Running Back Depth

The New Orleans Saints' pursuit of running backs is especially interesting. While they still have Alvin Kamara, the team does not have depth behind him. The Saints have been trying out veteran possibilities such as Cam Akers and Clyde Edwards-Helaire since their young upstart Kendre Miller has yet to live up to all expectations.

Sources: Teams making calls in search of running back additions include the Saints, Browns and Chiefs. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) August 21, 2025

The Saints have already traded away picks for receiver Devaughn Vele, and it appears they are willing to make further moves to secure a running back before the season begins.

Who Will the Browns Get in the RB Position?

The Cleveland Browns' search for a running back is surprising, considering that they drafted both Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the 2025 NFL Draft. With Jerome Ford still on the team's roster, the Browns don't currently need a running back. But the team might be searching for some extra depth or a particular skill set to add to their current roster, which is why they might be shopping the trade market.

Chiefs Seeking a Complementary Back

The Kansas City Chiefs, who currently have Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt in their backfield, are another franchise that might be helped by adding a running back. The Chiefs perhaps would like a speed or receiving back to complement their power running backs, which would add a nice dynamic to their offense.

Last year, their leading pass-catching back was Samaje Perine, but he has now re-signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, leaving a void in the Chiefs' backfield.

Trade Rumors Gain Momentum For Cowboys and Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly at the top of the trade market, specifically for Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson. Robinson, who will be in the last year of his contract, is likely to be traded since the Commanders feel they have enough depth behind him.

The Dallas Cowboys, who have been suffering from production in the run game since the decline of Ezekiel Elliott, will also look to bring in a running back to shore up their backfield.

Aside from the previously noted players, several other running backs may be in transit prior to the 2025 season. The New York Giants may trade Devin Singletary, with the Las Vegas Raiders potentially trading Zamir White if a possible bidder becomes available.

The Chicago Bears are similarly exploring their backfield choices, with individuals like Roschon Johnson possibly being placed on the trading block.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com