Ángela Aguilar Speaks Out Amid Christian Nodal Romance Controversy

While social media erupted following an interview given by Mexican artist Christian Nodal to journalist Adela Micha, his wife, Ángela Aguilar, appeared in Los Angeles for an interview with Apple Music. Amid the controversy, Pepe Aguilar's daughter showed professionalism by honoring her commitment, though her words ultimately added fuel to the fire.

"As a woman, it's something that affects me greatly: that what happens in our personal lives is given more attention than our careers," Aguilar said in the interview, reading from a tablet and appearing on the verge of tears. "Women have to work 10 times harder."

Nodal's statements seemed aimed at redirecting attention from the end of his relationship with Cazzu, the mother of Inti, his only daughter, and the timeline of his relationship with Ángela.

According to Nodal, his romance with his current wife began during the pandemic—when he was allegedly still with his ex Belinda—was temporarily suspended, and then resumed on May 13 or 14, shortly after he broke up with Cazzu on May 8.

He added that his first kiss with Ángela occurred on May 15, and they were "spiritually" married in Rome on May 29. A month later, the couple was legally married in Mexico.

During the interview with Micha, part of the YouTube show La Saga, Nodal appeared to "apologize" to Cazzu for his actions while repeatedly emphasizing that he had not been unfaithful. He denied being a womanizer but described himself as "a soul in love."

The interview sparked a fresh wave of criticism toward Nodal and Ángela on social media. It also prompted online sleuths to verify the timeline provided by Nodal, recalling that rumors about their romance emerged when fans noticed a cross that Nodal always wore, matching one worn by his now-wife, which he had apparently been wearing since March.

Adding to the controversy, a photo surfaced showing Nodal congratulating Cazzu on Mother's Day on May 10, expressing his love for her.

So far, Ángela Aguilar and her family appear to have been the most professionally affected by the scandal. Tickets to see Los Aguilar at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles this weekend are being sold for as little as $1. Additionally, the streaming numbers for her recently released songs have underperformed expectations.

She is right: women often bear the heavier burden and harsher judgment in these situations.