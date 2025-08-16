Birmingham City Council has been drawn into fresh controversy after a leaked email reportedly admitted that Palestinian flags could not be taken down from lampposts without police protection.

The disclosure comes as the council faces criticism for removing Union Jack and St George's Cross flags in areas such as Weoley Castle and Northfield, prompting accusations of double standards and political bias.

Contents of the Leaked Email

The leaked email obtained by the Mail, attributed to cabinet member Majid Mahmood, is said to date back to February.

According to the report, the councillor wrote: 'We are taking these down, but we need the support of the police due to issues that have cropped (up) when we first tried to take them down.'

The leaked message has been widely interpreted as evidence that the council was too afraid to act without police assistance when dealing with Palestinian flags.

The full document has not yet been published independently, but the quotation has been repeated across several outlets. Birmingham City Council has not denied the existence of the communication, although it insists its removals policy is applied consistently.

Removal of Union Jack and St George's Cross flags

Earlier this month, council contractors began taking down Union Jack and St George's Cross flags that had been placed on lampposts in south Birmingham after local group Weoley Warriors crowdfunded more than £5,000 to purchase and display them in Weoley Castle, Northfield and nearby districts.

The council explained that the removals were part of ongoing LED street-lighting upgrades and stressed that lamp columns must remain free of attachments.

A spokesperson added that unauthorised items on street furniture pose a potential hazard to workers, motorists and pedestrians.

'Placing unauthorised attachments on street furniture, particularly tall structures like lampposts, can be dangerous – that is why the council always has to 'stress test' assets around any formal events or celebrations,' said the spokesperson.

Officials also stated that around 200 banners and flags of various types had been removed across the city so far in 2025.

Palestinian Flags Still Visible in Parts of the City

Despite the removals, reports confirmed that Palestinian flags remain displayed in parts of Birmingham. Critics argue that the presence of Palestinian flags, when Union Jacks were taken down, demonstrates preferential treatment.

However, the council maintains that Palestinian flags have also been removed where possible and that some are replaced soon after being taken down.

Political and Public Backlash

The leaked email has intensified criticism from opposition parties and national figures. Former cabinet minister Robert Jenrick condemned the council for what he described as weakness, while Sir Iain Duncan Smith and Sir John Hayes both accused the authority of double standards.

'It is ridiculous that the council are taking down England flags and Union flags while Palestine flags are allowed to remain. It's blatant two-tier bias against the British people,' said Jenrick.

Birmingham Conservatives issued a statement claiming the Labour-led council was inconsistent in enforcing rules, saying that while Union Jack flags were swiftly removed, other political symbols were left in place.

Wider Context and Ongoing Scrutiny

The controversy comes against the backdrop of Birmingham City Council's ongoing financial crisis. The authority has been under government intervention since 2023, with critics questioning its priorities as services are cut back and budgets remain under pressure.

The flag dispute has highlighted broader issues of community tensions, identity and political symbolism in one of Britain's most diverse cities. A Freedom of Information request filed in August seeks disclosure of internal correspondence and risk assessments regarding the removals, which may provide further clarity on the decision-making process.

