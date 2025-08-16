Wendy Williams' Future in Question After Devastating Dementia Diagnosis as Family Feud Explodes

Wendy Williams' court-appointed guardianship will continue after physicians reaffirmed that the ex-talk show host lives with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, based on court papers quoted by People.

The 60-year-old patient had a comprehensive medical exam that involved neuropsychological testing as well as brain imaging.

Doctors determined she still suffers from the same conditions originally detected in 2023.

Williams has been cared for by court-appointed guardian Sabrina Morrissey since May of 2022.

The attorney, Morrissey, manages Williams' finances and medical care. The accommodations are being opposed by family members and her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter.

In a recent hearing, Morrissey's lawyers asked that the guardianship be extended until Nov. 3, 2025. Judge Sokoloff will determine if Morrissey should continue in the role.

Court documents indicate Hunter filed a $250 million lawsuit and petitioned alongside relatives to challenge whether or not the guardianship is still needed. Lawyers for Williams have also voiced concerns about her autonomy.

Williams' medical team publicly disclosed her diagnosis in February 2024, stating the announcement was made to promote understanding and promote awareness of aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

"Unfortunately, many individuals diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia face stigma and misunderstanding, particularly when they begin to exhibit behavioral changes but have not yet received a diagnosis," her caregivers stated.

Frontotemporal dementia affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, and aphasia damages the ability to communicate.

The court has taken the side of medical professionals who assert professional supervision is needed for her safety and health. Legal cases continue as family members and Hunter urge changes.

Williams' lawyer, Joe Tacopina, said the diagnosis is being "weaponized" by those with "a vested interest in keeping Wendy trapped under this excessive and restrictive guardianship.

"Who is the doctor willing to go under oath and face cross-examination by me so the truth can be exposed?" Tacopina said.

Williams' finances and health care choices will, for the time being, continue to be under Morrissey's control as the court considers rival claims before the November 2025 deadline.

