'I Threw a Sandwich': Protester Charged With Assaulting Federal Officer Amid DC Crackdown

A man has been charged with assaulting a federal officer after allegedly throwing a sandwich at a US Customs and Border Protection agent in Washington, D.C.. The incident took place as President Donald Trump's administration continues a federal takeover of the city's law enforcement. The felony charge carries up to a year in prison and significant fines.

Authorities identified the man as Sean Charles Dunn, 37, an international affairs specialist in the Department of Justice, who has since been fired. In a viral video, Dunn can be seen shouting "Fascists!" and "Shame!" at officers patrolling 14th Street Northwest before allegedly winding his arm and throwing a "sub-style sandwich" at an agent. He was apprehended shortly afterward and reportedly told authorities, "I did it. I threw a sandwich."

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed the firing on social media, writing: "If you touch any law enforcement officer, we will come after you. Not only is he FIRED, he has been charged with a felony." Bondi called the incident "an example of the Deep State we have been up against for seven months as we work to refocus DOJ," adding, "You will NOT work in this administration while disrespecting our government and law enforcement."

If you touch any law enforcement officer, we will come after you.



I just learned that this defendant worked at the Department of Justice — NO LONGER. Not only is he FIRED, he has been charged with a felony.



This is an example of the Deep State we have been up against for seven… https://t.co/l1jWVjLJPA — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) August 14, 2025

The case is being prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, a former Fox News host and Trump appointee. Pirro posted on X: "We're going to back the police to the hilt. So there, stick your Subway sandwich somewhere else. She also added in a statement shared with CNN that "the police are not out there to get pushed around or beat up. They have a job to do, and they shouldn't be abused in the process. Count on me to back the blue."

Assault a law enforcement officer, and you’ll be prosecuted.



This guy thought it was funny—well, he doesn’t think it’s funny today, because we charged him with a felony. pic.twitter.com/O0NVAFDZrU — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) August 13, 2025

The incident occurred as Trump escalated his campaign to crack down on crime in the nation's capital, deploying federal agents from the FBI, DEA, DHS, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with nearly 800 National Guard troops. The president invoked a temporary federal takeover of D.C.'s police and has proposed legislation to extend the measure beyond the 30-day limit.

The increased federal presence has drawn mixed reactions from residents. Some have welcomed the effort to improve public safety, while others, including D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, called it an "authoritarian push" and disputed claims of a crime surge. Federal data indicate violent crime in 2024 was at its lowest level in more than three decades, down 35% from the previous year.

Originally published on Latin Times