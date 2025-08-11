Sports

Crystal Palace Still Keen to Sell Captain Marc Guehi Days Before Start of Premier League

Crystal Palace has just won the Community Shield.

Fresh off their FA Community Shield with against Liverpool, it looks like Crystal Palace is getting ready to start strong.

However, with the opening of the next Premier League season just days away, the club is preparing to lose a key player—its captain, Marc Guehi.

Crystal Palace Still Trying to Sell Guehi

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has revealed that the club is still keen to sell Guehi during the summer transfer window.

According to a report by the BBC, the club is looking to avoid losing Guehi for free when his contract ends next year.

Palace previously received a bid from Newcastle United. However, the bid was rejected in the hopes that Guehi would prefer to extend his stay with his current club. That, it seems, to not be the case as of writing.

"We'll just have to see what happens," said Parish. "But, you know, it needs a new contract or a conclusion of some kind."

Marc Guehi at Crystal Palace

Guehi transferred to Crystal Palace from Chelsea FC in 2021 on a five-year contract. He is the club's third-most expensive signing of all time.

He was then named captain of the club ahead of the 2024-2025 season, replacing Joel Ward. Overall, Guehi has made 132 appearances for Palace and scored a total of six goals.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

