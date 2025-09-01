MLB Trade Rumors: Cincinnati Reds Could Land Pete Alonso in Free Agency

The Cincinnati Reds have amazed everyone this year with their talented young pitching rotation, but their inability to produce consistent power in the batter's box still keeps them from fulfilling their full potential.

With rumors circulating about free agent slugger Pete Alonso, everyone is questioning if the Reds might pull off a blockbuster trade to shore up their greatest area of weakness.

Offensive Struggles Threaten Playoff Aspirations

While their pitching has succeeded, the Reds' offense has consistently come up short. The club has suffered 29 one-run-or-fewer games and has a woeful 3-48 mark trailing after six innings. These deficiencies point directly to the Reds' need for a solid middle-of-the-order hitter who can tip the scales in close contests.

Hunter Greene Headlining Emerging Reds Rotation

The Cincinnati rotation has been among the best in the National League, leading in both ERA and WAR, according to ClutchPoints. The force behind this has been ace Hunter Greene, who came back from injury to pitch dominant games. In 77 innings, Greene has struck out 94 batters with a 2.81 ERA, reasserting himself as one of the league's top young pitchers.

Veteran left-hander Brent Suter even called Greene a "post-deadline addition" for the spark he brings on and off the field. His arrival has provided stability to Cincinnati and revived playoff hopes. No wonder that the pitching staff can take its fair share of the burden.

Pete Alonso Is All the Reds Need

Pete Alonso, 30, is one of baseball's most reliable power hitters and would instantly address Cincinnati's offensive shortcomings. Last season, Alonso hit 34 home runs with 88 RBI while appearing in all 162 games for the New York Mets. He built on that durability with an even stronger campaign this year, batting .265 with 29 homers and 106 RBI.

Alonso has shown his dedication to fine-tuning his style, combining raw power with enhanced contact skills. He is a consistent leader who could excel in Great American Ball Park, a home stadium that could see his statistics skewed upwards.

A Long Shot, But Worth the Risk

Although national insiders have connected Alonso to the Reds, the move remains improbable. Cincinnati is generally not a destination of choice for marquee free agents, and rival teams will surely make bids on his services. But the Reds' increasing young foundation and the possible offensive gain Alonso can give make the notion better than sheer fantasy.

Still, the Reds should not be relaxed since they are not the only team Pete could go to during free agency season. According to a New York Post report last Aug. 28, the Houston Astros are also one of the closest spots where Pete could play soon.

Speaking of Alonso's personal preference, another report from SI said that Pete would love to play for New York someday. This suggests that he is extremely interested in being a Mets baseman amid free agency.

