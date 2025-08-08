Trump And Putin Reportedly Working On a Deal Locking In Russia's Territorial Gains In Ukraine

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are reportedly working toward a deal that would lock in Russia's territorial gains in Ukraine, according to a new report.

Bloomberg explained in Friday that the U.S. is working to get the approval of Ukraine and European allies, adding that such an outcome is far from certain.

Putin demands Ukraine gives up the Donbas and Crimea. This scenario would require Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to withdraw troops from parts of Luhansk and Donetsk that are still held by Kyiv.

The outlet noted that Zelensky could be at risk of facing an offer that would entail accepting the loss of Ukrainian territory without being involved in the negotiations. Russia would halt its invasion in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia along the battlelines, but it is unclear if Moscow has accepted to give up any gains.

Trump recently threatened to impose sanctions on Russia if it didn't take steps towards ending the war, but has not announced any direct measures so far. He did double tariffs on Indian goods to 50% for its purchases of Russian oil.

Trump said on Thursday he would be willing to meet with Putin despite him not agreeing to meet with Zelensky. "They would like to meet with me and I will do whatever I can to stop the killing," he said.

Originally published on Latin Times