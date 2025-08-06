Instagram Releases New Features: Reposts, Location Sharing, and More

Instagram has launched a new set of features for users to enjoy. According to Meta, these features aim to help users better connect to their friends.

For this release, users will get three new features. Here's what you need to know about them.

Reposting Reels and Posts

Instagram now allows users to repost public Reels and posts to share with friends. According to Meta, these reposts will always credited to the original poster.

"Reposts will be recommended to your friends' and followers' feeds, and they'll also be in a separate tab on your profile, so you can always go back to revisit your reposts," the company said.

To repost a post or reel, the user simply needs to tap the repost icon. A note can likewise be added to repost. This can be done by typing into the thought bubble.

Instagram Map

The next feature that Instagram has released is the Instagram map. The Instagram map allows the user to share their last active location to friends.

The map can be likewise used to view content from friends and creators are posting from interesting locations.

It should be noted that the feature is typically turned off and will stay off unless the user opts in. This feature can be turned off anytime.

Friends Tab in Reels

Lastly, Instagram has added a "Friends" tab in Reels. This lets users see public content their friends have interacted with.

While this feature has started rollout early this year, it is now being launched globally.

To access, there is a "Friends" tab that can be found at the top of Reels. Meta is likewise rolling out controls for what's shown in the Friends tab.

Originally published on Tech Times