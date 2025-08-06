Tech

Instagram Releases New Features: Reposts, Location Sharing, and More

You can now repost other users' posts and reels

By

Instagram has launched a new set of features for users to enjoy. According to Meta, these features aim to help users better connect to their friends.

For this release, users will get three new features. Here's what you need to know about them.

Reposting Reels and Posts

Instagram now allows users to repost public Reels and posts to share with friends. According to Meta, these reposts will always credited to the original poster.

"Reposts will be recommended to your friends' and followers' feeds, and they'll also be in a separate tab on your profile, so you can always go back to revisit your reposts," the company said.

To repost a post or reel, the user simply needs to tap the repost icon. A note can likewise be added to repost. This can be done by typing into the thought bubble.

Instagram Map

The next feature that Instagram has released is the Instagram map. The Instagram map allows the user to share their last active location to friends.

The map can be likewise used to view content from friends and creators are posting from interesting locations.

It should be noted that the feature is typically turned off and will stay off unless the user opts in. This feature can be turned off anytime.

Friends Tab in Reels

Lastly, Instagram has added a "Friends" tab in Reels. This lets users see public content their friends have interacted with.

While this feature has started rollout early this year, it is now being launched globally.

To access, there is a "Friends" tab that can be found at the top of Reels. Meta is likewise rolling out controls for what's shown in the Friends tab.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Instagram
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
US President Donald Trump signed an order to impose an added 25-percent tariff on Indian goods over its purchases of Russian oil

Trump Hikes India Levy Over Russian Oil As Tariff Deadline Approaches

Vladimir Putin
Putin Reportedly Set To Offer Ukraine Concession To Trump To Avoid Imminent Sanctions
Hamas published a video showing Israeli hostage Evyatar David looking emaciated, sparking fears for his life
Israel Wants World Attention On Hostages Held In Gaza
The Australian Institute of Marine Science said there was no doubt the number one driver of the reef bleaching was climate change
Great Barrier Reef Suffers Most Widespread Bleaching On Record
Gaza
Israel Reportedly Set To Operate In Areas Where Hostages Are Being Held As Part Of Move To Occupy Gaza
Editor's Pick
Hospital staff said they were overwhelmed by the number of bodies from the fighting
World

'Mass Grave': Medics Appeal For Aid At Last Working Hospital In Syria's Sweida

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice