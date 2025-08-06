Son Heung-min is now officially a player for the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), and the Korean superstar says the whole thing is a "dream come true."

Speaking at his introductory news conference in Los Angeles, Son thanked the ownership of LAFC for the opportunity to join the club.

According to ESPN's report, LAFC signed Son from Tottenham Hotspur for $26 million, which is a record for Major League Soccer (MLS).

'I Need a New Chapter'

Son also discussed his departure from Tottenham, the club he joined a decade ago. According to the player, his departure was "obviously very emotional."

"I just felt like I need a new chapter, I need a new challenge," he said.

"I think we can say I'm old, but I still have a good physicality, good legs, and still have a good quality I would say," the 33-year-old added.

Son Heung-Min in Numbers

Expectations are high for Son to perform and deliver, especially given the numbers he was able to produce in his previous clubs.

Son totaled 127 goals in 333 appearances for Tottenham, while he scored 21 goals in 62 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen.

As part of the South Korean national team, Son has scored 51 goals in 134 appearances thus far. As of writing, he is the captain of the South Korean national team.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com