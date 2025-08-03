U.S.

Turkey Begins Gas Flow to Post-Assad Syria in Landmark Deal With Azerbaijan and Qatar

By AFP news
The ceremony was attended by Turkish, Syrian, Azerbaijani and Qatari officials
The ceremony was attended by Turkish, Syrian, Azerbaijani and Qatari officials AFP

Turkey on Saturday turned on a supply of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Syria, whose infrastructure was ravaged by civil war, with annual deliveries expected to reach up to two billion cubic metres.

Syria's Islamist authorities, who toppled Bashar al-Assad in December, are seeking to rebuild the battered country where power cuts can last for more than 20 hours a day.

Speaking at a ceremony attended by Syria's energy minister, Azerbaijan's economy minister and the head of Qatar's development fund, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said the initiative would help normalise Syria.

"In the initial phase, up to two billion cubic metres of natural gas per year could be exported to Syria," Bayraktar said at the ceremony in the southern province of Kilis near the Syrian border.

Damascus has said the gas would be used to generate electricity.

"The gas will help activate a power plant with a capacity of around 1,200 megawatts, meeting the electricity needs of approximately five million households," Bayraktar said.

"We will transport natural gas to Aleppo and from Aleppo to Homs. This will enable the power plants there to be put into operation in the near future," he added.

A first phase of the Qatari scheme to fund gas supplies for power generation in Syria rolled out in March via Jordan and provided 400 megawatts of electricity per day.

Most Read
Donald Trump

Trump Orders Deployment Of Nuclear Submarines Over 'Highly Provocative Statements' From Russian Official

Goods crossing at the Mexico-US border amid President Donald Trump's global trade war
Trump Slaps Sweeping New Tariffs on 70 Countries in Escalating Global Trade War
Submarine Fishing_11152024_1
Full List of America's Nuclear Sub Arsenal As Trump Deploys Armed Vessels in Response to Russian Threat
Gaza's 2.4-million-strong Palestinian population is now almost entirely reliant on international food aid for survival
US Envoy Visits Gaza Sites As UN Says Hundreds Of Aid-seekers Killed
Demonstrators in Tel Aviv call for action to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza, after Palestinian groups released videos of two captives
Hostage Videos Spark Outrage in Israel as Gaza Death Toll Mounts Amid Aid Crisis
Editor's Pick
Hospital staff said they were overwhelmed by the number of bodies from the fighting
World

'Mass Grave': Medics Appeal For Aid At Last Working Hospital In Syria's Sweida

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice