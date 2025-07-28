'Very Disappointed' Trump Issues New, Shorter Ultimatum to Putin to Reach Ceasefire With Ukraine

President Donald Trump has issued a new, shorter ultimatum for Russian President Vladimir Putin to reach a ceasefire deal with Ukraine, with Russia now facing pressure to do so in a matter of days.

Trump said he was "very disappointed" in Putin for continuing strikes against Ukraine as the 3-year long war between the countries rages on. While earlier this month Trump had given Putin 50 days to reach a ceasefire, he now warned he was giving the country "10 or 12 days" to reach a deal or face consequences, as reported by the Daily Mail.

"I'm going to make a new deadline of about 10 or 12 days from today. There's no reason in waiting," he told reporters. "I want to be generous, but we just don't see any progress being made."

Trump: It would be sanctions and maybe secondary tariffs. I don’t want to do that to Russia. I love the Russian people but… it continues to go on pic.twitter.com/gk43zcFqkZ — Acyn (@Acyn) July 28, 2025

If Russia fails to reach a ceasefire with Ukraine by Trump's deadline, the president said sanctions and tariffs of up to 100% could be implemented on the country and its trading partners, Politico reported.

"You have bodies lying all over the street. And I say that's not the way to do it. So we'll see what happens with that. I'm very disappointed. I'm disappointed in President Putin," Trump said.

Last week, several Ukrainians were killed and dozens were injured after Russian strikes hit residential neighborhoods. Russia and Ukraine met for peace talks that same week, but failed to reach an agreement.

During his 2024 campaign, Trump promised to end the Russia-Ukraine war in a matter of days, however negotiations have proven to be difficult, despite calls with Putin.

"I never really thought this would happen. I thought we'd be able to negotiate something, and maybe that will still happen but it's very late down in the process. So I'm disappointed," Trump said, adding that Russia is "going through a lot economically."

Originally published on Latin Times