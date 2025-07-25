U.S. Crime & Justice

No Jail for Texas Mom Accused of Medical Child Abuse in Munchausen by Proxy Case

"Any normal parent would do exactly as I did," the mother said

By @https://x.com/eliizabethurban
Jessica Gasser
Jessica Gasser had been facing charges of injury to a child and medical child abuse until a grand jury determined that her child was "independently and repeatedly" diagnosed with the conditions she was accused of faking.

A Texas mom accused of medical child abuse in an alleged Munchausen by proxy case will face no jail time after a grand jury determined she was not faking the conditions her child has.

Jessica Gasser had been facing charges of injury to a child and medical child abuse until her child was able to be "independently and repeatedly" diagnosed by doctors with gastroparesis and hypoglycemia, according to a press release obtained by Law&Crime.

In what officials had claimed was a case of Munchausen by proxy, investigators in Tarrant County, Texas, alleged that Gasser had medical professionals perform "unnecessary medical procedures," Fox 4 reported at the time of her arrest in July 2023.

The allegations came after months of investigation following doctors' concerns about Gasser taking her then-3-year-old child to multiple medical facilities in different states. According to court documents obtained by the outlet at the time, she allegedly told a doctor her daughter did not have gastroparesis despite listing it on a different form.

However, Gasser's attorneys say that the allegations arose after officials and professionals allegedly bought into a "so-called epidemic of Munchausen child abuse" for their personal benefit. The attorneys allegedly uncovered texts and emails where various professionals "boasted that they could become famous on a news program like 60 Minutes for 'saving' Jessica's child," according to the press release.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, who was named by attorneys as one of the bodies allegedly "essentially monetizing" Gasser's case, declined to comment about the decision to WFAA, saying, "We respect the grand jury's decision."

After the grand jury decision and a case by Child Protective Services was also dropped, Gasser and her husband were reunited with their daughter, who is now almost 4.

"Any normal parent would do exactly as I did," Gasser told WFAA. "If no one was helping your child, what would you do? You would go to somebody else who would. That is all I did."

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Texas, Mother, Mom, Child Abuse, Attorney

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Robin Kaye

911 Call Made During 'American Idol' Producer's Home Invasion Killing Reveals Haunting Plea to Killer: 'Please Don't Shoot Me'

Pam Bondi
Pam Bondi Ditches Speaking Event After Report Reveals She Gave Trump Heads Up on Epstein Files
Plea Agreement Ends Legal Proceedings Against Bryan Kohberger in University of Idaho Killings
Bryan Kohberger Sits Emotionless As Surviving Idaho 4 Roommate Gives Harrowing Courtroom Statement: 'He Tried to Take Everything From Me'
Jesse Chavez Retires After Remarkable 18 MLB Seasons
Jesse Chavez Retires After Remarkable 18 MLB Seasons
Barack Obama and Donald Trump
Trump Floundering on Epstein Turned The Tables on Himself, GOP Pollster Warns: 'I Am The Deep State'
Editor's Pick
Hospital staff said they were overwhelmed by the number of bodies from the fighting
World

'Mass Grave': Medics Appeal For Aid At Last Working Hospital In Syria's Sweida

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into The West Sea, Or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances Of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice