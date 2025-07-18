Entertainment

Luke Bryan Hilariously Calls Out CEO Caught in Alleged Affair at Coldplay Concert During Live Show: 'Don't Get Caught Tonight'

"Who's with their secretary tonight?" the country singer asked the crowd

Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan performs onstage during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, airing on March 07,2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Country star Luke Bryan triggered a wave of laughter at a recent concert after calling out the CEO caught in an alleged affair with a colleague at a Coldplay concert.

During a Thursday night concert in Greenville, South Carolina, Bryan announced to fans that his crew was going to point cameras at them before taking jabs at the viral Coldplay concert incident.

"We're going to shine our cameras on everybody," the singer declared in a clip obtained by CountryNow.com, prompting fans to cheer and wave, trying to get on the big screens.

"Who's with their secretary tonight?" Bryan asked, leading to even more screams and whoops from the crowd. "It's gotta be somebody way up there at the top."

As the cameras panned the crowd, Bryan starts singing a couple lines before laughing.

"Don't get in trouble tonight. Do not get caught tonight," the singer added.

Bryan was referring to Astronomer CEO Andy Byron reportedly getting caught with his arms wrapped around his company's Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot after a kiss cam at Coldplay's Boston concert panned to them Wednesday night.

The incident quickly went viral online, leading to the pair being identified, as well as Byron's wife, who social media users quickly caught removing Byron's last name from her Facebook profile.

While Byron and Astronomer have yet to release a statement addressing the situation, the CEO has since deleted or deactivated his LinkedIn account following a barrage of comments on his posts mocking the situation.

