U.S. Politics

Ken Paxton's Chances of Unseating John Cornyn in Wake of Alleged Affair-Driven Divorce, According to the Betting Market

Bettors had Paxton hovering around a 70% chance of winning. Now, he's sitting at around 50%

By @https://x.com/eliizabethurban
Ken Paxton John Cornyn Texas Senate race
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's lead over Sen. John Cornyn to be the Republican candidate for Senate dropped following Paxton's alleged affair-driven divorce.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton once seemingly held a tall lead over Sen. John Cornyn as the two race to be the Republican candidate for Senate. But following Paxton's alleged affair-driven divorce, it might now be a much closer race, according to the betting market.

Paxton's wife Angela Paxton, who is a Texas state senator, announced Thursday that she had filed for divorce after "recent discoveries" led her to determine that their marriage does not "honor God" and believed it would be best for her, her children and Ken to separate.

Ken Paxton came under scrutiny in 2023 after an alleged affair and allegations of bribery were brought up during an impeachment trial. Though the state House impeached the attorney general, he was later acquitted by the state Senate and agreed to a deal to pay nearly $300,000 in restitution in exchange for having fraud charges dropped.

Meanwhile, the Texas attorney general appeared to suggest that "the pressures of countless political attacks and public scrutiny" was what ultimately ended their marriage in an X post Thursday.

The divorce announcement caused bettors to turn to the site Kalshi, where individuals can bet on political races. According to the site, earlier in the year, Cornyn's betting odds saw a lead over Paxton until late April, when Paxton jumped ahead.

Paxton Cornyn betting odds kalshi
Throughout May and June, bettors had Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton hovering around a 70% chance of winning the race for Republican candidate for Senate. But as of Friday, Paxton and Sen. John Cornyn now sit neck-and-neck, both with a 50% chance of winning.

Throughout May and June, bettors had Paxton hovering around a 70% chance of winning. But as of Friday, Paxton and Cornyn now sit neck-and-neck, both with a 50% chance of winning.

Paxton's chances of winning also dropped on the betting site Polymarket, though not as much. As of Thursday night, bettors on the site believed the attorney general had about a confident 75% chance. That confidence however dropped down to 56%, compared to Cornyn's 43%, as of Friday afternoon.

Ken Paxton John Cornyn Texas Senate race polymarket
As of Thursday night, bettors believed Ken Paxton had about a confident 75% chance. That confidence however dropped down 56%, compared to Sen. John Cornyn’s 43%, as of Friday afternoon.

While the primary race continues, Angela Paxton's lawyers have since requested that their divorce proceedings be made private, according to court documents obtained by the Dallas Morning News. If the judge approves the motion, Ken Paxton's affair allegations will remain unconfirmed to the public.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Affair, Divorce, Texas, Senate, US Senate, Republicans, Republican Party, Betting

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Listen to Trump Putin_05282025_1

Russian TV Host Rages 'We Will Erase' Trump After Hearing Leaked Audio of Threats to Bomb Moscow: 'Have You Gone Nuts?'

Trump's Rug Pull In The House Creates More Problems For Mike Johnson Than It Solves
Mike Johnson Has 'No Concerns' About Losing Republican Seats in Midterm Elections Despite Tanking Approval Rating
HBO Max
Max Switches Back to HBO Max After Two Years as Warner Bros. Splits Up With Discovery
WhatsApp Tests Threaded Message Replies on iOS Beta
WhatsApp Tests Threaded Message Replies on iOS Beta
Von der Leyen has dismissed the no-confidence motion as a conspiracy theory-laden attempt to divide Europe
EU Chief Von Der Leyen Survives Confidence Vote By Large Margin
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan And What Is Operation Sindoor: What You Need To Know