Samsung's TM Roh Teases Tri-Fold Launch Before the Year Ends Following Fold 7, Flip 7 Event

Samsung's TM Roh has shared a teaser regarding its "tri-fold" smartphone which has been previously rumored to be under development, hinting that it is potentially launching before the year ends.

This recent hint from the high-ranking Samsung executive also confirmed the existence of the tri-fold device that the company is developing.

TM Roh Teases 'Tri-Fold' Launch Before Year Ends

The Korea Times's recent press interview with Samsung's Acting Head of Device Experience Division, TM Roh (Roh Tae-moon), shed light on the rumored "Galaxy G Fold" smartphone which the executive claimed to be coming before the year ends.

This G Fold device is the 'tri-fold' smartphone that has been speculated to be under development from the smartphone company for several years now.

Roh said that Samsung "is expected to" launch the tri-fold smartphone within the year, signaling that it is in the pipeline for 2025. More importantly, the news of this tri-fold smartphone's development officially came from Roh, being its first confirmation after years of being mentioned only in rumors.

This tri-fold smartphone could offer a larger main screen than the traditional bi-fold smartphone, opening up two more sides of display for users, similar to what Huawei delivered with its Mate XT from last year.

However, there are still no official release dates for the device, and this could also be delayed.

Samsung 'G Fold' and the Latest Foldables

The Samsung Galaxy G Fold would join the growing foldable smartphones by the South Korean tech giant, which recently expanded its lineup following the Unpacked event.

While the showcase featured the two expected smartphones namely the Galaxy Z Flip7 and the Galaxy Z Fold7, the company also unveiled a Galaxy Flip7 FE (Fan Edition) which is its more cost-effective version than the main release.

The Tri-Fold Smartphone Market Rises

The world is not yet fully adopting foldable smartphones as there is still a massive uncertainty in their longevity, durability, and brands that offer them. However, there are already significant innovations in the niche, especially with tri-fold phones.

Back in 2021, a leak about Oppo's plans on its foldable developments gave the world a glimpse into its development of a triple-foldable smartphone, being among the earliest to introduce such a device in the market.

Fast forward three years, Huawei unveiled one of the earliest smartphones featuring tri-foldable screens with the Mate XT. Before the smartphone made it to the market, it saw a whopping 3.6 million pre-orders in China alone, highlighting the significant interest in this new niche device.

Soon after, Samsung was rumored to be working on a tri-fold device that was dubbed the "G Fold" to be the next contender to Huawei's Mate XT.

It has only been several months since news of a triple-foldable device is coming from Samsung, but the latest revelation of its executive confirms the smartphone in question is coming sooner than expected.

