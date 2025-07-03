Tech

Meta's Tests AI Chatbot Feature That Sends Follow Up Messages to Users

Meta AI will now be bugging you if you used it in the past two weeks.

By
Meta Faces Historic Breakup Threat as FTC Antitrust Battle Nears

Meta is now testing a way for its AI chatbot to follow up on you, and it will send users unsolicited messages regarding different topics as a way to keep users engaged with the experience. Note that through this feature, Meta AI would be the first one sending the message to you, and it will initiate a conversation based on your previous usage, talking about past topics discussed.

Meta AI Chatbot Sends Follow-Up Messages

Business Insider reported that a data labeling firm called Alignerr shared guidelines on how Meta is now experimenting with tasking its AI to send follow-up messages to users on different platforms like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

This was discovered from an AI persona called "The Maestro of Movie Magic" on the said Meta AI platforms which engages with users on films.

In the chat, Meta AI asked users if they wanted several recommendations for their next movie night, and it started the conversation with a user without any prompts beforehand.

Both Meta and Alignerr are now working together to train customizable chatbots that would reach out to users and start a conversation, focusing on following up on past chats.

Users may also create chatbots that are tailored to their experiences via the Meta AI Studio and have them appear on their next chats, but this time, as a chatbot that follows up on them.

Meta Keeps You Engaged via AI Convos

According to TechCrunch, a Meta spokesperson confirmed that they are testing this feature to follow up with users unprompted, and it is a way to keep users engaged.

Meta revealed that its chatbot would only send users a follow-up if they talked with the AI within a 14-day period which a user initiated. Moreover, it would also be the first one to send a message if the user has at least five messages to the chatbot.

If a user decides not to engage after the first follow-up, the chatbot would stop messaging and avoid spamming them.

Meta AI and Its Recent Features

Meta AI gave the world an in-app experience that leverages the power of machine learning, focusing on a chatbot that can be one's personal companion or assistant within the platform. The company made it available on the likes of Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram, but earlier this year, the company expanded its integration to WhatsApp.

On Messenger and Instagram, Meta allowed users not only to access its chats with the chatbot experience, but it could also help generate stickers, emoticons, or edit photos for users. Additionally, Meta also added a "Discover" feed where users may post conversations with the chatbot, but to those unknowing, it could publicize sensitive information for others to see.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Instagram, Whatsapp, Messenger
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
GOP Senator Admits Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Isn't 'There Yet'

GOP Senator Admits Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Isn't 'There Yet' Despite Voting Yes: 'Hope the House' Sends It Back

DOGE Service Holds Key Data That Could Boost Elon Musk’s Tech Ambitions
Musk Promotes Republican Who Voted Against Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' for Re-Election Amid Efforts to Unseat Him
Trump Calls Musk ‘A Friend’ as They Move Past Recent Feud Over EV Mandates
Musk Praising Trump Hours After President Appeared to Consider His Deportation Sparks Mockery Online: 'Scared Elon?'
DOGE Chair Greene Announces Hearing on USA Fencing Allowing Biological Men in Women's Events
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Mike Johnson Doesn't Have The Votes To Pass Trump's 'Big, Beautiful' Bill: 'Whole Thing Is a S--tshow'
U.S. President Donald Trump
Republicans Walked Out of Trump Meeting With 'Signed' as Vote for 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Approaches Final Hours: Report
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know