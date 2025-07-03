U.S. Politics

Republicans Don't Believe Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' is 'Good Legislation' Behind Closed Doors, Democratic Lawmaker Says

"I really wish that some of what Republicans say in private could become public."

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) said many of his Republican colleagues privately admit issues with Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill, but refuse to say so publicly.

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) says many of his Republican colleagues privately admit they oppose President Donald Trump's sweeping tax and spending package — but remain too intimidated to break ranks publicly.

"I really wish that some of what Republicans say in private could become public, because it's always in whispered, hushed tones, 'I don't agree with Donald Trump. I don't think this is good legislation. I'm concerned about deficit and debt,'" Boyle said on MSNBC. "But then they always look around and say, 'shh, don't tell anyone I said that.'"

The bill, which narrowly passed the House hours after this interview, drew criticism from self-described GOP fiscal conservatives. Boyle noted that some Republicans had voted against the bill in committee because of its massive impact on the deficit, only to reverse themselves when it reached the House floor — even though, he pointed out, "not one word of the bill has changed."

"They call it the Freedom Caucus, the HFC," Boyle added. "Really, I think it stands for the House Folding Caucus."

The legislation, dubbed the "Big, Beautiful Bill" by Trump, includes trillions in tax cuts and spending increases. While the Trump administration claims it will encourage economic growth, the bill has sparked criticism for dramatically expanding the deficit and offering what Democrats call handouts to billionaires.

Boyle's comments underscore a growing tension in Washington, as some Republicans quietly voice concerns over the ballooning national debt but continue to back Trump's agenda to avoid political blowback from the president and his loyal supporters.

"The reality is," Boyle said, "So many of my Republican colleagues are deathly afraid of Donald Trump."

