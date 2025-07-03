U.S. Immigration

ICE Agents Caught on Camera Urinating Near California Preschool Playground: Officials

"These actions raise alarming and pressing questions regarding ICE's behavior and judgment," the school district said

Several ICE agents were seen urinating on storage boxes in view of a pre-school playground and beside an in-session elementary school after trespassing on to school grounds in Pico Rivera, California.

School officials in Pico Rivera, California, have demanded the names of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents (ICE) who were caught urinating in broad daylight nearby a preschool playground after unlawfully entering a school campus.

Surveillance footage captured agents relieving themselves on to storage containers just steps away from a preschool playground and adjacent to an elementary school in session for summer classes.

In a letter sent to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, officials with El Rancho Unified School District said that on June 17, around 10 marked and unmarked ICE vehicles entered the campus of Ruben Salazar High School without permission or a judicial warrant. Staff asked the agents to leave, which they eventually did.

After the agents left, staff alerted administrators to what they had witnessed: ICE agents relieving themselves in plain view. Surveillance footage confirmed the agents spent about 10 minutes walking between storage containers and their vehicles while urinating — all near areas clearly marked as school playgrounds and learning spaces.

"Any reasonable person, of any profession, entering Salazar where the ICE agents were urinating would clearly recognize the surroundings to be those of a school where minors are taught," the district wrote. Officials noted the agents' behavior risked exposing themselves to minors and may have violated California law.

"These actions raise alarming and pressing questions regarding ICE's behavior and judgment," the letter continued. "This behavior has no room in a K-12 educational setting."

The district has asked DHS to identify every agent involved, including their badge numbers and supervisory chain of command. In a brief statement to KTLA, a DHS spokesperson confirmed only that the "matter is under investigation."

Originally published on Latin Times

