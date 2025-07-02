Entertainment

After $50-Million Wedding Bash, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Are Now Honeymooning at 'White Lotus' Hotel

By
View from San Domenico Palace
San Domenico Palace overlooks Mount Aetna

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding was already the talk of the town. Now, their honeymoon is adding even more glamour to the spectacle. The newlyweds are reportedly spending their first days as husband and wife in the Sicilian town of Taormina, checking into none other than the San Domenico Palace—the grand hotel that served as the fictional setting of the second season of HBO's critically acclaimed series The White Lotus.

A Hotel Steeped in History

The San Domenico Palace is no ordinary honeymoon spot. Perched high above the Ionian Sea, this Four Seasons property is carved from a 14th-century convent and blends centuries-old architecture with contemporary luxury. In the show The White Lotus, it was the backdrop for a twisted, jet-setting satire that exposed the dark underbelly of privilege and dysfunction among the rich.

The series famously rotates locations each season, placing its ensemble cast in a different ultra-luxury hotel—and Taormina's San Domenico was the moody, sun-drenched centerpiece of Season 2, earning praise for both its lush visuals and social commentary.

Beyond television, the hotel has its own star-studded legacy. It has hosted luminaries such as Oscar Wilde, Audrey Hepburn, Greta Garbo, and Elizabeth Taylor. In 2017, it played an altogether different role, welcoming world leaders for the G7 Summit. So for Bezos and Sánchez, who are no strangers to global spotlight, it feels like a fitting, if not symbolic, choice.

San Domenico Palace
The infinity pool has breathtaking sea views

From Venice to Sicilian Serenity

Following their extravagant three-day wedding in Venice, the couple reportedly boarded Bezos's $500-million schooner-style superyacht Koru and began the voyage to Taormina. It's said that Bezos fell in love with the coastal town during a previous trip while sailing around the Aeolian Islands. This time, though, he returned with his new bride. It seems the hotel provides the desire to blend privacy with panache after their high-profile wedding.

The San Domenico Palace, where suites can cost upwards of £7,000 ($9,543) or more per night, offers sweeping views of Mount Etna and the coastline—plus all the privacy one might want after a wedding attended by Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Ivanka Trump and the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

A $50-Million Spectacle

The Venice wedding, which reportedly cost more than $50 million, spanned multiple venues, including the iconic San Giorgio Maggiore basilica. Guests were ferried by private boats, security was airtight, and the fashion—led by Sánchez's custom Dolce & Gabbana gown—was couture to the core. The entire affair bore an uncanny resemblance to George and Amal Clooney's 2014 wedding, also held in Venice, prompting comparisons online and the occasional meme-worthy critique.

After the Honeymoon—What's Next?

Now that the rings are on and the flowers have been flown out, the question remains: What's next for Lauren Sánchez?

While Sánchez, a former news anchor and helicopter pilot, has kept a relatively low profile professionally in recent years, many expect her to step into a larger philanthropic and public-facing role alongside Bezos. The Amazon founder continues to invest in climate and space exploration through ventures like the Bezos Earth Fund and Blue Origin. As his wife, Sánchez may take on a more formal position—perhaps representing causes aligned with sustainability or women in aviation.

Others believe she will carve her own space as a social force in elite circles, drawing on her media background and social capital. With a wedding and honeymoon that both made global headlines, Sánchez is no longer just Bezos's partner—she's part of a new chapter in his empire.

One thing is certain: This honeymoon isn't the end of the show. For Bezos and Sánchez, Act Two is just beginning.

Originally published on IBTimes UK

© Copyright IBTimes 2025. All rights reserved.

