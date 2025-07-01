Apple's iOS 26 Adds 'Pause Media' Feature for AirPods, Beats for Sleeping Users

Apple's AirPods and Beats headphones are getting a "Pause Media When Falling Asleep" feature via the latest update on iOS 26, which automatically turns off the playing content on the wireless wearables.

This feature is only available for two devices, the limited to the AirPods wearables and the Beats series.

This feature will detect if a user has already fallen asleep while playing a song or streaming other types of content, and it will automatically pause whatever is being played.

Apple AirPods, Beats Add 'Pause Media' Feature on iOS 26

MacRumors reported that a feature that Apple highlighted during its WWDC 2025 event is now available along with iOS 26's update. Steve Moser, a MacRumors contributor, recently discovered the code.

The new "Pause Media When Falling Asleep" feature for the AirPods and Beats headphones is giving users a way to automatically turn off the playing media that is being streamed through their wireless headphones.

Users who fall asleep would find their songs, audiobooks, or podcasts automatically paused by the feature when it detects them snoozing off for the night (or any time of day) as long as the feature is turned on.

iOS 26 to Pause Playing Content When Users Fall Asleep

Users may now use the "Pause Media When Falling Asleep" feature when joining the iOS 26 beta test, and it requires updating to the latest firmware release by Apple. It was revealed that this feature would be automatically turned on when using eligible AirPods or Beats headsets.

Alternatively, users may find this feature on the Settings app under "Pause Media When Falling Asleep" to turn it on or off.

Apple's iOS 26 Features So Far

WWDC 2025 was only the introduction to what Apple has in store for the latest version of its smartphone operating system, iOS 26. Apart from its name change, it also brings a new look to the experience.

The Liquid Glass UI is arguably its biggest change to the operating system, giving it the same look as what Vision Pro delivered via visionOS, complete with translucent apps, buttons, and more.

On the other hand, Apple has worked on improving another experience on iOS 26, particularly where users may now easily transfer their eSIMs to or from an iPhone updated to the latest operating system.

In terms of Apple Intelligence upgrades, iOS 26 also has a lot in store for users, including the upcoming Image Playground update that offers improvements in its capabilities and adds more realism to the experience.

Almost every aspect of the iOS was given a revamp in these latest changes for iOS 26, with Apple tackling the requests from users to feature a new look and experiences to the platform after more than a decade.

Originally published on Tech Times