Florida GOP Drops 'Sick' Alligator Alcatraz Merch to Flood of Backlash: 'Disgusting and Inexcusable'

As Florida officials rush to open a massive migrant detention camp deep in the Everglades, the state's Republican Party premiered a line of branded merchandise celebrating the controversial facility — drawing outrage across social media.

The new shirts, hats, and beverage coolers feature the detention center nickname "Alligator Alcatraz," complete with claw marks and an alligator looming over a stylized image of the prison.

Feds approve Alligator Alcatraz: Florida's gator-guarded prison for illegal aliens. Surrounded by swamps & pythons, it's a one-way ticket to regret. Grab our merch to support tough-on-crime borders! Limited supply—get yours before the gators do!https://t.co/oJAK7EuowA — Florida GOP (@FloridaGOP) June 27, 2025

Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed Friday that the center will hold thousands of undocumented immigrants, surrounded by miles of swampland infested with pythons and alligators. The White House celebrated the concept as an "efficient and low cost way to help carry out the largest mass deportation campaign in American history," confirming this morning that President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend an inauguration ceremony at the site tomorrow.

Online, the Florida GOP's efforts to cash in on the prison with merchandise was met with immediate fury. Critics called it "evil," "fascist," "vile," and a "new low," with some comparing it to Nazis selling memorabilia for concentration camps.

There is something profoundly wrong with you. Shameful. — Alejandro de Soto (@alexdesoto) June 29, 2025

"Grifting off the suffering of human beings," wrote Democratic strategist Cynthia Busch. "Another new low for the Trump GOP."

Wild to see Nazis selling their own memorabilia — Mike (@mal9thousand) June 28, 2025

"You guys would be selling shirts promoting the Holocaust if you were alive then," one user accused, with another pointing out, "Not even the Nazis sold Auschwitz merch."

"You sick pieces of human garbage," commented another. "'Buy our concentration camp merch.' Y'all are becoming as bad as Hitler and you aren't even hiding it anymore."

Sickening. Profiting off others misfortune is pathetic. So Christian of you. — Julie Pearson (@Chaoticfury7) June 27, 2025

Others called out perceived hypocrisy in the Republican party, contrasting the promotion of merchandise celebrating a "concentration camp" with Christian values.

"You are sick, and most of you say 'proud Christian' in your bios," alleged one. "If you buy this stuff, you are one lost soul," said another.

"It's like an Onion article... can't believe the GOP are real and actually this evil," another commented, describing the party as "truly disgusting," and "Anti-Christian."

"Jesus says you are the bad guys," one wrote, with another warning, "If there is a hell, you are definitely ending up in it."

I am sure that everyone involved in this considers themselves a "good Christian." Mindboggling. — Wulfsethen 🇺🇦🦋 (@wulfsethen) June 28, 2025

Even users claiming to be generally supportive of the administration's aggressive deportation goals had objections.

"Thought they were to be sent back," said one. "Instead, destroy more of the Everglades to indefinitely hold them at taxpayer expense."

Even if you support this it isn't something a decent person celebrates with merch like its a sporting event — Billings Raiders (@BillingsRaiders) June 28, 2025

Environmental groups and tribal leaders have also condemned the facility, which sits near ancestral Miccosukee and Seminole lands and threatens delicate Everglades ecosystems, gathering to protest construction over the weekend. Gov. DeSantis argued that the 5,000-bed camp would have "zero impact" on the environment.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem praised the plan as "cost-effective and innovative." $625 million in FEMA funds previously allocated to programs supporting asylum-seekers and migrants has been earmarked for the initiative. Roughly 100 Florida National Guard troops will be deployed to assist with security while private companies work to erect tents and supply trailers and portable restrooms.

Despite the backlash, the Florida GOP is continuing to promote the merch online, urging supporters to "grab yours before the gators do."

Originally published on Latin Times