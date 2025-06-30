U.S. Immigration

Florida Man Rescued 9-Year-Old Shark Attack Victim. Now He's Facing Deportation

Luis Alvarez was pulled over for driving without headlights three days later

Leah Lendel, 9 [left], was saved from a shark attack on June 11 by three men, including Luis Alvarez, 31 [right], who is now facing deportation following a traffic violation.

A Florida man who risked his life to save a young girl from a shark attack earlier this month now faces deportation.

Luis Alvarez, 31, was one of three men who rushed to help 9-year-old Leah Lendel after she was attacked by a shark in Boca Grande on June 11. Lendel's hand was nearly severed, but doctors were able to save it.

Three days later, Alvarez was pulled over by the Collier County Sheriff's Office in Immokalee for driving without headlights. Discovering he was driving without a license, deputies arrested him. According to court records reviewed by Fox 4, Alvarez is now being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"He went deep underwater, not even caring about the shark. He probably faced the shark," Raynel Lugo, who also assisted in the rescue, recalled to the outlet. He described Alvarez as "a real decent guy, a family guy."

Body camera footage shows Alvarez in wet clothes beside the beach following the shark attack, as a deputy praises the rescue effort.

"You made a real difference," the officer said. "I think that would have been a lot worse if you weren't here."

As Lendel continues her recovery, Alvarez awaits a court hearing scheduled for July 9.

Originally published on Latin Times

