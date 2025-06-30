U.S. Politics

Democratic Senator Berates 'Selfish' Congress in Somber Video Against Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill': 'I Want Nothing to Do With That'

"This bill takes money from our kids and grandkids to pay for tax cuts for really wealthy people," Adam Schiff said

By
Democratic Senator Berates 'Selfish' Congress in Somber Video Against Trump's
Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) rebuked "selfish" senators supporting the sweeping legislative budget package in a video posted to X late on Sunday.

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) called his colleagues "selfish" in a somber warning against President Donald Trump's sweeping legislative "Big Beautiful Bill" late Sunday night.

"I think about the sacrifices of generations that went before, so that my generation could enjoy a better quality of life than my parents or their parents," Schiff reflected after speaking out against the bill on the Senate floor. "If our parents' generation was the greatest generation, then this is certainly the most selfish generation."

Schiff accused the bill's backers of turning their backs on core American values by prioritizing tax cuts for the wealthy at the expense of vulnerable communities.

"This bill takes money from our kids and grandkids to pay for tax cuts for really wealthy people," he continued, naming cuts to health care and food and nutrition programs. "I want nothing to do with that."

Reflecting on the sacrifices of previous generations, Schiff contrasted them with today's political climate, calling it deeply selfish and short-sighted.

Schiff contrasted his condemnation for the bill by describing his hopes for the country: investing in affordable housing, expanding health care infrastructure and welcoming immigrants.

"None of that should be beyond the capacity of this incredible country," he concluded.

The "Big Beautiful Bill" is a signature initiative of Trump's second term, praised by supporters as strengthening the economy and supporting Trump's vision for policy.

Meanwhile, Democrats argue the bill will hurt vulnerable Americans who rely on infrastructure threatened by the legislation. Contrary to the administration's claims that the bill will ultimately save the government money, financial experts and even some Republicans join Democrats in warning that the bill will balloon the deficit.

The administration hopes to pass the legislation on to Trump for his signature of approval by the end of the week.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Donald Trump, Senate, Senator, US Senate, Congress, Capitol Hill, Video, Rant, Selfish, Legislation

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Trump Tells ICE to Expand Deportations in Largest Cities New York, Chicago, LA

Trump Mocked for Not Knowing When the Civil War Ended: 'The US President Couldn't Pass the Citizenship Test'

Sourcing water has become a near-daily chore for residents of the Venezuelan city of Maracaibo, where crumbling state infrastructure has made piped drinking water critically scarce
Drilling For Water In Venezuela's Parched Oil Town
The Republican chairman and ranking Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee have called for an inquiry into 'Signalgate'
Senate Set To Begin 'Vote-a-Rama' On $3.3 Trillion Megabill Monday Morning
ICE Prepares to Deport Entire Family of Colorado Firebomb Attacker
Texas Businesses Post 'No Trespassing' Signs to Ward Off ICE: 'I Have Never Seen Anything Like This,' Says Attorney
Donald Trump Jim Ryan
Reddit Co-Founder Condemns University of Virginia President's Resignation Following Trump Pressure: 'DEI Witchhunt'
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know