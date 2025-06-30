Tech

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Leak Reveals Thinnest Foldable Yet with Powerful Specs

The thinner foldable is made "even thinner."

By

With Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked conference scheduled for July 9, excitement about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 has hit a fever pitch.

Recent leaks revealed practically every side of the next-generation foldables. Aside from its "slim" feature, the new report features tech upgrades with a comprehensive preview of Samsung's most cutting-edge smartphones ever.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 Sets New Benchmark for Slim Foldables

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Leak Reveals Thinnest Foldable Yet Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Leak Reveals Thinnest Foldable Yet

As per a fresh report from popular leaker Setsuna Digital on Weibo, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be its thinnest and lightest foldable yet. Surprisingly, its design enhancements and a competitive advantage over competitors such as the Oppo Find N5 and Vivo X Fold 5 will show up.

The leaked specifications indicate the Z Fold 7 will be just 8.9mm thick when folded and a staggering 4.2mm thick when unfolded—a whopping drop from the Fold 6's 12.1mm and 5.6mm thickness.

If this is true, Samsung will have removed a record-breaking 3.2mm of thickness from its foldable flagship in a single generation.

That extremely thin form factor will also have a weight reduction: the Z Fold 7 is said to weigh just 215g, 24g lighter than the Z Fold 6, and lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The Fold 7 isn't skimping on screen size despite its thinner body. It's said to feature a 6.5-inch cover display and a generous 8-inch inner foldable screen, taking premium mobile multitasking to new heights.

High-End Camera and Performance Enhancements On the Way

Samsung is likely to load up the Galaxy Z Fold 7 with some serious hardware enhancements. Android Police noted that the leaked information includes:

  • Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor
  • 200MP main rear camera
  • 10MP front camera with a 100-degree angle of view
  • A new glass ceramic rear panel for added toughness

Samsung is doubling down on power, portability, and premium looks with its foldable, based on the leak.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 Also Streamlines With Larger Battery, Displays

Far from being left behind, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also undergoing a significant transformation. The leak indicates the clamshell-folding smartphone will be 13.7mm when folded and 6.5mm when unfolded, an upgrade over the Z Flip 6's 14.9mm and 6.9mm.

As a pleasant surprise, Samsung is also increasing the battery capacity to 4,300mAh—a 300mAh bump without adding bulk.

The Flip 7 is also receiving upgraded screens:

  • 4.1-inch cover screen with a 1.25mm bezel
  • 6.9-inch internal screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio
  • 120Hz refresh rate and 2,600 nits peak brightness on both screens

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Samsung
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Sean 'Diddy' Comb's Defense Team Challenges Bryana Bongolan’s Truthfulness in

Diddy Eyeing Massive Celebration for Jury if Found Not Guilty, Inner Circle Says He's Already Mentally at the Afterparty: Report

Trump Tells ICE to Expand Deportations in Largest Cities New York, Chicago, LA
Trump Mocked for Not Knowing When the Civil War Ended: 'The US President Couldn't Pass the Citizenship Test'
Sourcing water has become a near-daily chore for residents of the Venezuelan city of Maracaibo, where crumbling state infrastructure has made piped drinking water critically scarce
Drilling For Water In Venezuela's Parched Oil Town
ICE Prepares to Deport Entire Family of Colorado Firebomb Attacker
Texas Businesses Post 'No Trespassing' Signs to Ward Off ICE: 'I Have Never Seen Anything Like This,' Says Attorney
Gaza Aid Money Request_06242025_1
Israeli Army Accused Of Directing Soldiers To Shoot At Crowds Of Palestinians Near Aid Distribution Sites Despite Posing No Threat: IDF Denies It
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know