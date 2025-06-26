YouTube Raises Minimum Age to Livestream, Adds Restriction for Those 13-15 Years Old

YouTube live streams are often packed with bags of tricks. Content creators always do their best to be more entertaining, so their viewers won't get bored on their channel.

For young live streamers, the platform's latest policy might raise some questions. Kids under 16 will be supervised by their parents if they want to livestream. They might think that this is a bad idea, but there's no way they can do anything other than follow YouTube's new rules.

Why YouTube Is Raising the Livestreaming Age

For many years, YouTube has been a creative space for every age group. The video-viewing platform provides a space where viral videos, gaming, tutorials, and Shorts have thrived.

Yet, with the increasing worries regarding digital safety, particularly for youngsters, YouTube is making a big shift: from July 22 onwards, the minimum age for live streaming on the platform will be increased from 13 to 16 years of age.

YouTube's move to raise the livestreaming age follows decades of criticism and regulatory penalties for children's privacy and safety abuse. Although users have always been required to be 13 years old or older to create an account on their own, live streaming was permissible at that same minimum age level until now.

With more kids than ever looking to assemble online followings and share their gaming or creative talents, YouTube acknowledged the increasing demand for more stringent support.

The new policy is designed to help shield young users from dangerous content, inappropriate engagement, and online threats.

New Rules for Live Chat and Child Appearances

Apart from increasing the age limit, YouTube is also imposing stricter controls on live streams featuring younger teenagers, according to Android Police.

With the new rule, Live chat will be disabled on any streams that involve solo users aged 13 to 15. If these requirements are breached, creators stand to lose live chat or other channel features temporarily.

Furthermore, repeat offenses may lead to a total loss of livestreaming rights. If teen creators don't comply with the new age policy, YouTube will enforce a more serious punishment for them.

Exceptions Need Grown-Up Supervision

All under-16 appearances are not strictly forbidden, but some tight rules have to be observed:

If a child under 16 makes an appearance on a livestream, the account has to be held by an adult.

That adult also needs to be visible and actively participating in the stream throughout.

The adult needs to have access to the account as an owner, manager, or editor in order to have complete control.

Can Age Restrictions Actually Be Enforced?

Although such changes might bring consolation to parents, implementing them is difficult. Children can easily circumvent such restrictions in today's online world by simply lying when they register. YouTube and other such platforms are heavily dependent on user-provided age information, which is notoriously inaccurate.

Unless more stringent age-verification technologies come into play, actual enforcement will most probably need to involve government intervention. Lawsuits and fines are likely to continue to press tech giants to enhance their protections.

Originally published on Tech Times