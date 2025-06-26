MLB Bans Fan After Cruel Taunt Regarding Ketel Marte's Late Mother

Major League Baseball (MLB) has indefinitely banned a fan from all MLB ballparks after he hurled a vicious insult at Arizona Diamondbacks sensation Ketel Marte. The unnamed person reportedly brought up Marte's deceased mother in a Tuesday game at Chicago's Guaranteed Rate Field.

MLB Responds Quickly to Insulting Conduct

Based on ESPN's report, the 22-year-old fan allegedly owned up to the disrespectful heckling and apologized afterward, but the harm was already inflicted. Marte was visibly distraught and reduced to tears on the field.

The fan's remark was aimed at Elpidia Valdez, Marte's deceased mother, who died in a car crash in 2017 in the Dominican Republic.

In a statement given to Fox News Digital, MLB stated, "We commend the White Sox for taking immediate action in removing the fan."

The league did not publicly release the exact comment made, but sources verified that the specific fan has been banned for life from attending any MLB games.

The incident outraged both players and employees. The Chicago White Sox posted a scoreboard message in the first inning of Wednesday's game, encouraging the White Sox community to support Ketel Marte.

Marte Gets Support from Team, Opponents

At the seventh inning of Tuesday's game, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo came out to make a pitching change and found Marte clearly shaken.

Lovullo comforted the 31-year-old second baseman after the unfortunate incident. He said that he only did what every dad would do for his son.

He hugged Marte after, reassuring his star player that he was not alone in his battle.

Teammate Geraldo Perdomo wasn't holding anything back either, demanding more action in light of such occurrences. He said that MLB shouldn't be allowing that kind of event to happen.

Though requested to comment, Marte refused to talk through a team spokesperson. Still, his toughness on the field told plenty.

Marte Delivers on Field Despite Emotional Night

Marte showed his professionalism and grit by playing an awesome game in Tuesday's 4-1 win. He was 2-for-4 with a solo homer in the first inning that got the Diamondbacks on the scoreboard.

Marte is having one of the best years of his career. With a .316 batting average, 14 home runs, and 31 RBIs in 52 games, he remains a key contributor for the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will face the Miami Marlins on Friday.

