Dallas Mavericks Selects Cooper Flagg as No. 1 Overall Pick in the 2025 NBA Draft

The Dallas Mavericks have officially drafted Cooper Flagg as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The selection, announced by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, was no surprise to analysts and fans.

The 18-year-old Duke sensation was widely regarded as the consensus No. 1 pick for several months before draft night.

A New Face of the Franchise

In making this selection, Dallas is indicating a definitive new direction for the franchise since the blockbuster trade that saw franchise star Luka Doncic move to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis in February. According to TMZ Sports, Cooper Flagg is now the focal point of the Mavericks' future, destined to be the one to keep the torch burning as the next franchise pillar.

While substituting a generational talent like Doncic is no easy task, Flagg will have company to help him. Dallas point guard Kyrie Irving just re-signed with the team, and Davis, a veteran All-Star, is still an integral part of the roster. Together, they'll offer support and guidance to the talented rookie.

Flagg's Impressive Duke Career

Flagg entered the NBA on the heels of a career year at Duke University, where he recorded 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per contest. His two-way greatness led the Blue Devils to the Final Four, where they lost to the University of Houston. Though they lost, Flagg's play throughout the year solidified him as an NBA star for the future.

Cooper Flagg not only impressed on the court. His play was rewarded with some of the top accolades in college basketball:

AP Player of the Year

Naismith Award Winner (2025)

John R. Wooden Award Winner

Unanimous First-Team All-American

All-ACC Team Selection

High Expectations in Dallas

Being a No. 1 pick is a heavy burden to bear, but entering a Mavericks franchise on the move elevates that burden even more. With Luka Doncic's exit still lingering and the team trying to reboot its identity, Flagg will be put into a leadership position from day one.

Luckily, his maturity level and exceptional basketball smarts, guided by coaches and scouts, say he's ready for it.

Preseason and training camp will be instrumental as Cooper Flagg gets used to the pace and athleticism of the NBA. Everyone will be watching how well he can adapt and what role head coach Jason Kidd gives him in his debut season.

While some comparisons to Luka Doncic are unavoidable, Flagg has a distinct skill set, with greater defensive ability, off-ball movement, and energy. If he performs to even a percentage of the hype, Dallas will have its next superstar.

Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki congratulated Flagg after the draft. He said that the organization is excited to have the star in the making.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs picked Dylan Harper as the No. 2 pick. The Rutgers guard will help De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle in the backcourt.

