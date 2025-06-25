U.S. Crime & Justice

New York Teen Asked to Stop Being Pelted By a Water Gun. Then He Was Shot With a Real Gun

"The one time he does ask to go outside and this transpires," the teen's mother said

By @https://x.com/eliizabethurban
toy water gun
A New York teen was shot and killed with a gun after he asked to stop being sprayed by a water gun pellets. This is a representational image.

A New York teen was shot and killed with a real gun after he asked to stop being sprayed by a water gun pellets.

Darrell Harris, 17, headed to Starlit Park in the Bronx Tuesday night to have a "water gun fight" with friends, his mother Kellie Lewis said, according to WABC.

However, police said that when the teen stopped to ask to stop getting hit by water gun pellets, a fight broke out, and Harris was struck in the head and the arm with real bullets, the New York Post reported.

"That is the most shocking part of it because he is not really outside," Lewis told reporters. "The one time he does ask to go outside and this transpires."

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital, but died of his injuries.

The suspect, who is believed to not be the individual with the water gun, but a friend of theirs, was described as being dressed in a black hoodie, black sweatpants and a black ski mask, according to the New York Daily News.

The incident remains under investigation as police continue to search for the suspect, who was reportedly last seen running out of the park.

Unfortunately, this is not the first child Lewis has lost to gun violence. She revealed her oldest son Jamal Hunter died at the age of 27 in January 2021 after being shot in the Bronx. Hunter's killer was convicted in 2024 and is currently serving a 17-year sentence.

"That's what these kids don't realize when they pick up these weapons," Lewis told reporters. "You take someone's life but the whole family is affected by a decision that you made so quickly. That wasn't necessary."

