Headlines

Marco Rubio Suggests Following Trump's 'Uncanny' Instincts After Iran Bombing Backlash: 'Our Job is Not Trying to Change His Mind'

"Once the president makes a decision, ... we have to appreciate that," the secretary of state said

By
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized his support for President Donald Trump's policy in dealing with conflict in the Middle East, arguing that the administration trusts his instincts.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized his support for President Donald Trump's policy in dealing with the conflict in the Middle East, arguing that the president is very astute and that administration officials trust his instincts.

Rubio voiced his support for Trump's intuition and subsequent decisions in an interview with POLITICO's Dasha Burns, where he discussed the United States' recent bombing of three nuclear facilities in Iran and escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.

"Once the president makes a decision, his instincts are uncanny, and we have to appreciate that," Rubio said. "When he says, 'this is the direction I want to go,' our job is not to spend all day trying to change his mind."

Related

Trump announced that the U.S. had successfully struck multiple nuclear facilities in Iran Saturday evening in a national address delivered from the White House. Rubio has been vocal in his belief that the strikes were instrumental in preventing Iran from developing nuclear weaponry.

"The bottom line is, they are much further away from a nuclear weapon today than they were before the president took this bold action," Rubio said. "That's the most important thing to understand — significant, very significant, substantial damage was done to a variety of different components, and we're just learning more about it."

The secretary of state also provided clarity on Trump's social media statements about possible regime change within the Middle Eastern nation.

"The world is filled with regimes I don't like and the president doesn't like, and a lot of us wish didn't exist. The United States' job is not to go around and set up governments for every country," he said.

"Our national security issue with Iran is with a clerical regime that wants nuclear weapons so they can threaten us, threaten Israel today, threaten us tomorrow. And the president's made clear that's not going to happen," he added.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, Iran, Middle East, Israel, Bombing

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
President Donald Trump's inner circle has long spoken of China as the arch-enemy, with some suggesting that ending the Ukraine war will free up resources to counter Beijing

Iranian TV Anchor Warns Thousands of American Soldiers Will Be Sent Home in 'Coffins' in Rebuke of Trump's Bombing

Pete Hegseth AOC
AOC Ridicules Hegseth After Being Congratulated for 'Not a Single Leak' From Iran Bombing: 'Not a Vote of Confidence'
RFK Jr. Touted as 'Unfit' After Rant About Lack of
RFK Jr Forced to Take Back His Words After Accusing Lawmaker of Accepting Millions From the Pharmaceutical Industry
Jasmine Crockett Fires Back at Trump's 'Low IQ' Remark
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Withdraws Bid For Key House Committee On Day Of The Vote
Pat Harrigan
Republican Lawmaker Insisting Trump Admin is Raising Global Conflict 'In Order to Lower It' Baffles Users: 'War is Peace Now'
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan And What Is Operation Sindoor: What You Need To Know