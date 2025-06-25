Marco Rubio Suggests Following Trump's 'Uncanny' Instincts After Iran Bombing Backlash: 'Our Job is Not Trying to Change His Mind'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized his support for President Donald Trump's policy in dealing with the conflict in the Middle East, arguing that the president is very astute and that administration officials trust his instincts.

Rubio voiced his support for Trump's intuition and subsequent decisions in an interview with POLITICO's Dasha Burns, where he discussed the United States' recent bombing of three nuclear facilities in Iran and escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.

"Once the president makes a decision, his instincts are uncanny, and we have to appreciate that," Rubio said. "When he says, 'this is the direction I want to go,' our job is not to spend all day trying to change his mind."

Trump announced that the U.S. had successfully struck multiple nuclear facilities in Iran Saturday evening in a national address delivered from the White House. Rubio has been vocal in his belief that the strikes were instrumental in preventing Iran from developing nuclear weaponry.

"The bottom line is, they are much further away from a nuclear weapon today than they were before the president took this bold action," Rubio said. "That's the most important thing to understand — significant, very significant, substantial damage was done to a variety of different components, and we're just learning more about it."

The secretary of state also provided clarity on Trump's social media statements about possible regime change within the Middle Eastern nation.

"The world is filled with regimes I don't like and the president doesn't like, and a lot of us wish didn't exist. The United States' job is not to go around and set up governments for every country," he said.

"Our national security issue with Iran is with a clerical regime that wants nuclear weapons so they can threaten us, threaten Israel today, threaten us tomorrow. And the president's made clear that's not going to happen," he added.

