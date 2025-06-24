Tech

Samsung Is Launching Next-Gen Galaxy Z Foldables During July 9 Unpacked Event

With AI-powered cameras and ultra-thin designs, you can't go wrong with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7.

Samsung is prepping to unveil its new foldable phones. The once-rumored Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 will debut at the upcoming Unpacked event this summer.

After the success of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 last year, Samsung guarantees new phones that pack innovative features in a thin, foldable package.

Where and When to Watch Samsung Unpacked

The most awaited Unpacked event will happen in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday, July 9, at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. CNET reports that the event will be live-streamed on several platforms such as Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com, and its YouTube channel, so fans from across the globe can easily watch it.

Thinner, Lighter, and Smarter Samsung Foldables

Samsung has been spilling hints about its next-generation foldables for a few weeks now, suggesting that they are bringing an "Ultra-experience" in a smaller form factor.

Early teasers mentioned the likes of a "powerful camera" and "AI tools," foreshadowing photography and intelligent features as a priority for this generation.

In a recent blog, Samsung highlighted that the new Galaxy Z series would be the "thinnest, lightest and most advanced foldable yet," as per the design philosophy of the Galaxy S25 Edge released earlier in the year. Premium build quality with lower weight and thickness is expected while maintaining portability without sacrificing performance.

AI-Enhanced Camera Innovations

Samsung seems particularly committed to boosting the camera strength of its foldables with AI technology. As per the company, "The camera will only get smarter -- helping users capture life's moments more vividly and make everyday experiences more seamless, personal and impactful."

For fans who love mobile photography, better photo processing, intelligence in scene detection, and maybe new AI-based photography features could mean that a better phone is coming.

Teaser Hints and Device Renders

One of the animated invitations of the Unpacked event featured a slim phone profile that breaks into two phones, one of which folds like a book and finishes with the words "Ultra Unfolds." This heavily suggests the launch of the speculated Galaxy Z Fold Ultra, a fresh high-end foldable model that would reshape Samsung's flagship foldable line.

Besides, there is also a rumor of a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE variant, which is a cheaper version. The information came from tipster Evan Blass, who posted renders of the Z Flip 7 FE.

According to him, the upcoming model looks similar to the last model but with the change of processors from Snapdragon to Exynos. For its flagship Z Flip 7 renders, there is a hint that Samsung will eliminate the physical camera cutout in favor of a full edge-to-edge cover display, giving the phone an even smoother appearance.

Are Samsung Wearables Coming?

By this time, you're probably wondering i Samsung will also release the Galaxy Watch 8. Apparently, it's not revealed for the July Unpacked lineup.

Even the rumored Galaxy Ring 2 is not confirmed to be revealed during the tech showcase.

