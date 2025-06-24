Tech

Amazon Launches More Project Kuiper Satellites to Orbit to Compete with Starlink

Watch out Starlink, Amazon is ramping up Project Kuiper.

Amazon has launched its second batch of Project Kuiper satellites to orbit aboard United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket. The rockets were launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida early Monday morning.

The mission carried 27 satellites to the low-Earth orbit to join the already available 27 Project Kuiper satellites, which essentially doubles the number of machines set to provide internet connection.

During the early morning of Monday, June 23, Amazon and ULA geared up yet again to launch the second mission under the Project Kuiper program, deploying from Cape Canaveral at 6:54 a.m. EDT. The mission, dubbed KA-02, brought an additional 27 satellites to orbit sent to join the existing ones that it deployed in April.

The company shared that the mission with ULA saw no problems along the way, with the Atlas V rocket lifting off from the launchpad without any issues. This followed the delay from its supposed launch last week as engineers found a rocket booster issue with the Atlas V.

After the launch, ULA handed over the control to Amazon's Kuiper mission center in Redmond, Washington to complete the venture.

Its current number of satellites, 54, is barely scratching the surface of its planned constellation network of 3,263 Project Kuiper satellites in orbit to bring internet connection to the world.

Project Kuiper vs. SpaceX's Starlink

It has been two years since the first launch of Amazon's Project Kuiper satellites to orbit aboard United Launch Alliance's Atlas V rocket, and in its maiden voyage, the company only sent two prototypes. Back then, the company claimed that this was the first of many launches to build its satellite internet network, with the company planning as many as 76 missions in the coming years.

That being said, the first official launch of its production satellites only saw its mission proceed earlier this year in April, with the company still tapping ULA for its trip to orbit instead of Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin. The company was able to bring 27 satellites to outer space and set up its first-ever network, centering on its ambitions to provide the world with global internet access.

The two-year period from its prototype launch to bringing its production satellites to orbit has been slow, particularly as during this time, its rival SpaceX launched numerous Starlink satellites at a rapid pace. Amazon is now at 54 satellites in orbit, while SpaceX brought a whopping 7,500 satellites.

