Marjorie Taylor Greene Insists Disagreeing With Trump Bombing Iran is 'Not Disloyalty': 'Trump is Not a King'

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took to social media to break with President Donald Trump, voicing her opposition to his administration's attack on Iran while arguing that her disagreement did not amount to disloyalty.

Greene took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday to share her thoughts on the recent bombing of three Iranian nuclear facilities.

My thoughts on bombing Iran.



I don’t know anyone in America who has been the victim of a crime or killed by Iran, but I know many people who have been victims of crime committed by criminal illegal aliens or MURDERED by Cartel and Chinese fentanyl/drugs.



Almost everyone in our… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 22, 2025

"I'm 51 years old. I'm GenX. I've watched our country go to war in foreign lands for foreign causes on behalf of foreign interests for as long as I can remember. I was in 10th grade when Desert Storm started and my father before me was sent to Vietnam, another senseless foreign war," Greene said.

"America is $37 TRILLION in debt and all of these foreign wars have cost Americans TRILLIONS AND TRILLIONS of dollars that never benefited any American," she continued. "American troops have been killed and forever torn apart physically and mentally for regime change, foreign wars, and for military industrial base profits."

"I'm sick of it," she added.

Though Greene communicated staunch opposition to the Trump administration's decision to launch the attack, she argued that she was still a MAGA supporter and remained loyal to the 47th president.

"I can also support President Trump and his great administration on many of the great things they are doing while disagreeing on bombing Iran and getting involved in a hot war that Israel started," she said.

"That's not disloyalty. Critical thinking and having my own opinions is the most American thing ever," she continued. "Because contrary to what brainwashed Democrat boomers say, Trump is not a king, MAGA is not a cult, and President Trump has surrounded himself with people who once disagreed with him and even ran against him for President."

Trump announced that his administration had conducted successful strikes on the Iranian nuclear facilities on Saturday evening in a national address.

"The U.S. military carried out massive precision strikes on the three key nuclear assemblies in the Iranian regime: Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan," he said from the White House. "Our objective was the destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's number one state sponsor of terror."

The president also took to his social media app, Truth Social, to reiterate this achievement.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow," he wrote. "All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Originally published on Latin Times