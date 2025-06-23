2025 NBA Finals: SGA Seals MVP Season With OKC's Game 7 Win; Haliburton Exits With Achilles Injury

The Pacers had a coin-flip chance. But when Tyrese Haliburton collapsed in the first quarter, so did Indiana's shot at history. What once felt like destiny quickly turned into damage control as the Oklahoma City Thunder stormed their way to their first NBA championship in front of the home crowd.

Punctuating a record 2024-25 season, the Thunder topped the Indiana Pacers 103-91 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday evening.

The victory is the franchise's first NBA championship since moving from Seattle to Oklahoma City in 2008 and their second title overall, including the 1979 championship as the Seattle SuperSonics.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP Season Ends in Glory

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spearheaded the effort with 29 points, 12 assists, five boards, two blocks, and one steal in a Finals performance for the ages.

SGA joined LeBron James as the sole player over the last decade to take the unusual hat trick of NBA MVP, Finals MVP, and an NBA title in the same season with the victory.

The Thunder's team effort overall was just as crucial. Jalen Williams scored 20, with center-forward Chet Holmgren adding 18 points, eight rebounds, and five blocks.

Off the bench, defensive supporting casts Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace came in for 10 points and three steals each.

Oklahoma City wasn't merely good—admittedly, they were dominant. They racked up a league-leading 68 in the regular season and piled on 16 more in the postseason, the third team in league history to record 84+ total wins and capture the title in the same year.

Tyrese Haliburton's Injury Derails Pacers' Cinderella Run

The Indiana Pacers displayed heart and grit all postseason. But their dreams were dealt a crushing blow when star point guard Tyrese Haliburton landed awkwardly on his right leg in a non-contact injury mere minutes into Game 7.

Already nursing a calf strain, Haliburton crumpled up driving against SGA and was assisted from the court.

Without their floor general, Indiana fought bravely and even had a one-point lead at halftime. But the Thunder's suffocating pressure and defensive traps resulted in 23 Pacers turnovers, which OKC translated into 32 points.

The game broke open late in the third quarter during a 25-12 Thunder run.

In a loss, Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers with 24 points and 13 rebounds as Pascal Siakam and T.J. McConnell churned out 16 apiece. Andrew Nembhard added 15 markers in 37 minutes.

Different NBA Champions in Seven Years

The Thunder are the seventh new NBA champion in seven years; a feat never achieved in league annals. From the looks of it, the youth-led success is often strong during the NBA Finals.

Previous seven NBA champions:

2025: Thunder

2024: Celtics

2023: Nuggets

2022: Warriors

2021: Bucks

2020: Lakers

2019: Raptors

Oklahoma City is also the second-youngest team in 50 years to capture an NBA championship, which marks what might be the beginning of a dynasty.

SGA Looks Back on the Journey

Until now, Gilgeous-Alexander could not believe that he and the OKC were already NBA champions.

"And now he's your Finals MVP: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander." 🙌



Adam Silver makes it official as SGA receives the 2025 Bill Russell #NBAFinals MVP trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/pzF3PAv7Ta — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 23, 2025

"Doesn't feel real," SGA said. "So many hours. So many emotions. So many nights of disbelief. It's crazy to know we are all here. This group put in hours and deserves this."

When asked what he'll remember most about Game 7, The Freethrow Merchant grinned: "The fun I had. The moment was amazing; the fans were amazing."

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com