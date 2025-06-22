News

Trump Said He 'Obliterated' Iran's Key Nuclear Facilities. Satellite Images Show Little to No Damage

Iranian officials contradicted Trump's bold claim

By
Trump Satellite Images_06222025_1
Iranian officials denied Trump's claim that the U.S. "obliterated" three of the nation's nuclear sites.

President Donald Trump claimed he "obliterated" three of Iran's key nuclear facilities, but satellite images circulating the internet tell a different story.

On Saturday, Trump announced on Truth Social that the U.S. completed "very successful attacks" on Iran's Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan nuclear sites after dropping multiple 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs for the first time ever, according to Business Insider.

The president later addressed the nation, claiming, "Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated."

"Iran, the bully of the Middle East must now make peace," President Trump continued. "If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier."

Despite Trump's bold claims, satellite imagery showed only minimal damage to Iran's nuclear facilities. A video shared on X by Radio Free Europe showed the Fordow fuel enrichment site, a primary target for the U.S. and Israel due to its location beneath the Zagros Mountains, with some apparent damage to the surrounding area. The landscape appeared gray, with smoke lingering around the facility."

Iranian officials claimed all three nuclear sites were emptied before the attack and reiterated that the damage to Fordo was "only above ground and can be restored," according to The Times of Israel.

Hours before Trump's unauthorized attack, Iranian officials were engaged in peace talks with Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. However, Iran's Foreign Minister warned that the country would not participate in further negotiations until Israel and the U.S. ceased their bombardment, vowing to defend Iran's sovereignty and protect its people.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Donald Trump, Iran, Nuclear weapons

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
An Iranian missile strike in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, on June 19

United Behind Iran War Effort, Israelis Express Relief At US Bombing

California Man Reportedly Beat His Neighbors to Death After Thinking
California Man Reportedly Beat His Neighbors to Death After Thinking Being Offered a Hot Dog Was an Insult: Court Docs
Trump Fox Tarlov AttacK_06212025_1
Trump Stokes Fox News Feud Fires After 'The Five' Host Reports Low Polling Numbers: 'People Like Jessica Tarlov Make MAGA Absolutely Hate Fox!'
Trump Deceived MAGA_06222025_1
Trump 'Deceived His Own Voters' by 'Submitting to the Wishes of a Wanted War Criminal': Iranian Foreign Minister Says in Trump-Netanyahu Rebuke
Federal Officer Jumps Out of Vehicle to Point a Gun
Federal Officer Jumps Out of Vehicle to Point a Gun at Man Taking a Picture of His License Plate
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know