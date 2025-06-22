Trump Said He 'Obliterated' Iran's Key Nuclear Facilities. Satellite Images Show Little to No Damage

President Donald Trump claimed he "obliterated" three of Iran's key nuclear facilities, but satellite images circulating the internet tell a different story.

On Saturday, Trump announced on Truth Social that the U.S. completed "very successful attacks" on Iran's Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan nuclear sites after dropping multiple 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs for the first time ever, according to Business Insider.

The president later addressed the nation, claiming, "Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated."

"Iran, the bully of the Middle East must now make peace," President Trump continued. "If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier."

Despite Trump's bold claims, satellite imagery showed only minimal damage to Iran's nuclear facilities. A video shared on X by Radio Free Europe showed the Fordow fuel enrichment site, a primary target for the U.S. and Israel due to its location beneath the Zagros Mountains, with some apparent damage to the surrounding area. The landscape appeared gray, with smoke lingering around the facility."

Iranian officials claimed all three nuclear sites were emptied before the attack and reiterated that the damage to Fordo was "only above ground and can be restored," according to The Times of Israel.

Satellite images by @planet show Iran's Fordow fuel enrichment site, built deep underground in anticipation of a major attack, before and after the US strikes on June 22. More here: https://t.co/CJlnFzaCry pic.twitter.com/8UtilLNqdS — Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (@RFERL) June 22, 2025

Hours before Trump's unauthorized attack, Iranian officials were engaged in peace talks with Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. However, Iran's Foreign Minister warned that the country would not participate in further negotiations until Israel and the U.S. ceased their bombardment, vowing to defend Iran's sovereignty and protect its people.

Originally published on Latin Times