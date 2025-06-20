2025 NBA Finals: Pacers Obliterate Thunder in Game 6 Blowout to Force Decisive Game 7

The Indiana Pacers are not yet ready to see the Oklahoma City Thunder lift the Larry O'Brien Trophy tonight. The Indy squad was all business from the get-go, only trailing in the first 5:50 minutes of the game.

Backed into a corner, the Pacers dropped a decisive 108-91 NBA Finals Game 6 victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, forcing the series to a winner-take-all Game 7 in Oklahoma City —even star point guard Tyrese Haliburton played through the pain with a calf injury.

Pacers Bring the Heat in a Must-Win Situation

Playing with desperation and heart, Indiana appeared to be the better-read and more composed unit from the tip. According to USA Today, six players scored in double figures, led by Obi Toppin, who contributed an important 20 points in reserve.

Pascal Siakam and Haliburton contributed 17 and 14 points, respectively, helping the team tally a balanced offense.

The other players who scored in double digits are Andrew Nembhard (17), T.J. McConnell (12), and Aaron Nesmith (10).

But the real story was on defense. The Pacers caused 21 turnovers, turning them into 19 points and limiting Oklahoma City to a mediocre 24.1% from outside the arc. The Thunder's offense never found a rhythm, and their frustration was evident throughout the game.

Haliburton Plays Despite Injury

Tyrese Haliburton was a game-time decision after suffering from a calf strain, but you'd never have known it based on the way he played on the court. Even though he played just 23 minutes, it seemed to energize Indiana.

"The Haliban" referred to the performance as a "total team effort" and was big on defending their home turf.

"We didn't want to see these guys celebrate a championship on our home floor," Haliburton told the ABC broadcast. "Backs against the wall, we just responded. Different guys chip in. Total team effort. Really proud of this group."

Even with his injury, the 25-year-old guard said he couldn't bench himself this time of year. For someone who was once dreaming of reaching the NBA Finals, it's either you play or lose. Now, the tables have turned for the Pacers to reach Game 7, it's about time to give everything they have.

SGA Achieves Career-High He Never Could Have Imagined

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder played nothing like the confident squad that headed into Game 6 up 3-2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander topped the team with 21 points, but it was a night to forget for the All-NBA guard, who matched his career-high with eight turnovers.

Oklahoma City's offense was bogged down, and their defense couldn't match Indiana's ball movement and hustle. Everything on the line, the Thunder came flat, hitting only 24-of-85 shooting from the field and losing the rebounding fight.

The OKC sank 21/26 free throws, but they weren't enough to create momentum at the start of the second quarter.

Game 7 Will Be Unforgettable For Sure

Now, it all boils down to one last game in Oklahoma City for the 2025 NBA Finals. Momentum has definitely shifted in the Pacers' favor, who have shown that they can bounce back under pressure.

"It's a one-game series now," Haliburton said. "We got a lot of faith in this group."

"It's a one-game series now."



From Best of 7.

To Best of 5.

To Best of 3.

TO BEST OF 1.



Winner takes all on Sunday at 8pm/et on ABC 🏆 pic.twitter.com/K8KFKWxmwx — NBA (@NBA) June 20, 2025

The upcoming Game 7 showdown on Sunday will be the first Game 7 NBA Finals in nearly a decade. The last Game 7 Finals happened in 2016 when the Cleveland Cavaliers came back from a 3-1 lead against the Golden State Warriors.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com