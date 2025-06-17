GOP Lawmaker Declares He's 'Not Voting for a Bill That Grows Deficits' in Critique of Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'

A Republican lawmaker has gone against his party, stating that he will not vote for President Donald Trump's "one big, beautiful" tax and spending bill due to the deficits it will likely create if passed.

Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson denounced the bill during an appearance on Fox News' "Mornings With Maria" on Tuesday in conversation with host Maria Bartiromo.

"Even the most optimistic pro-growth tax models says that this increases deficits in this Congress and in this presidency. So even if you say, yeah we're going to take into account high growth and tariffs, it still hurts deficits now," he said.

"Are you willing to take this so far as to blow up the president's agenda? What is your problem with this bill? Is it deficits? Are you going to vote 'yes' on it?" Bartiromo asked.

"Well, I didn't vote on it the last time. There's only one Congress we control, it's the one we're in. And frankly, we control this presidential term, and it never spends less money. I could live with the fact that it spends a little more money and it grows deficits for a year or two if, by the end of President Trump's term, it's back below the current level of the deficit," Davidson began.

"The current level is unsustainable, that's why we've campaigned, that's why we've pushed DOGE, that's why Elon Musk is saying this is going the wrong direction," he continued.

"So you're willing to blow up the President's agenda then?" Bartiromo questioned again.

"I'm not voting for a bill that grows deficits, Maria. I'll vote for it if it spends less money by the time President Trump's term ends," Davidson responded.

The spending bill narrowly passed the House in late May by a single vote. Davidson voted against the bill, alongside fellow Republican Rep. Thomas Massie.

Social media users took to online platforms to commend Davidson's realistic outlook, with some warning that he would face consequences from his party for breaking with them.

"They're gonna banish this guy for speaking against the party line," said one user.

"Davidson's comment reflects economic reality. Tax cuts without parallel spending cuts do increase the deficit - as shown in past CBO and independent reports. Growth is projected, but deficits are real and measurable," said another.

"Not to mention that tariffs are a tax on the American consumer. No way around that, costs for all us increase," one user added.

Other lawmakers who refused to support the bill are now facing repercussions from MAGA supporters within their party. Back in May, Trump stated that Massie, who harshly criticized the spending bill and refused to vote for it, should be "voted out of office."

The bill now faces the Senate as lawmakers hope to vote on it sometime in July. If changes to the bill are made before it is passed, it will be sent back to the House where Davidson may have the chance to vote on the bill again.

