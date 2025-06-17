NBA Trade Rumors: Bane-Magic Trade Could Signal Reset For Grizzlies, But Morant, Jackson Jr. Leave?

The Memphis Grizzlies stunned NBA fans on Sunday with a shocking trade that shipped shooting guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic. The unexpected move, which was made public during a typically uneventful offseason day, marked a change in Memphis' roster approach after a disappointing playoff season.

With Bane leaving the team, some fans believe that Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.'s place is uncertain, but what does the latest report say?

Desmond Bane Enters Orlando Magic in Massive Trade Deal

For Bane, the Grizzlies got a big package featuring veteran shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, young playmaker Cole Anthony, the No. 16 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, along with a huge bundle of future first-round picks: 2026, two for 2028, a 2029 pick swap, and a 2030 first-rounder.

According to Clutch Points, this trade haul provides Memphis with a combination of established players, younger promise, and draft currency, perfect materials for a team hoping to rebuild its weak roster.

Why Memphis Traded Desmond Bane

After a first-round sweep by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the Grizzlies obviously decided that it was time for a complete shakeup. Trading Bane, one of their best scoring threats, indicates a strong move towards a more adaptable and progressive rebuild.

Bane, the sharpshooting small forward who has become a consistent scorer and perimeter stopper, is going to an Orlando organization desperate for playoff contention and additional scoring punch in the East.

From the start, Magic was very aggressive in taking Bane. ESPN's Tim Bontemps said that several teams contacted Memphis, but nobody was brave enough to offer a deal.

With Bane on Magic's ship now, the team hopes to improve its three-point shooting after finishing at 31.7%, the lowest in the league from beyond the arc.

Bane's 41% shooting from the three-point line will benefit Orlando. He will also be a good backcourt player who will help Jalen Suggs.

Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. Not Leaving Town

Even with the enormous trade, Bontemps wrote that the Grizzlies aren't about to trade Ja Morant or Jaren Jackson Jr., their other remaining franchise pillars.

"Sources told ESPN that the Grizzlies are not looking to deal either of their two remaining franchise cornerstones," said Bontemps. "The team has spent the past several months clearing salary cap space to complete a renegotiation and extension of Jackson's contract this offseason, preventing him from hitting free agency in 2026."

"The belief is that an extension will get done, sources said," Bontemps added. "But the Bane trade gives Memphis an avenue to give Jackson even more on that deal and lock him in long term."

The Grizzlies consider Jackson a building block for the long haul and are trying to sign him up with a rich extension. His existing contract runs through 2026, and the Grizzlies are committed to keeping him from reaching free agency.

Ja Morant, meanwhile, is regarded as the centerpiece of new coach Tuomas Iisalo's scheme—a high-tempo, attack-oriented system designed to take advantage of Morant's athleticism and creativity.

