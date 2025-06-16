NFL Trade Rumors: Jets WR Allen Lazard Back in Trade Buzz After Rodgers Joins Steelers

The Steelers were feeling a "little weird" about taking Aaron Rodgers at first, but eventually, the veteran quarterback ended up with Pittsburgh.

Rodgers' exit from the New York Jets has opened the door for another trade rumor. This time, wide receiver Allen Lazard is now at the center of the reports.

How the Allen Lazard Talk Started

Earlier in the offseason, the Jets permitted Allen Lazard to seek out trade options. According to Sports Illustrated, this came after they let go of both Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers, potentially indicating a change in direction for the team's offense. No trade ultimately happened, though, as interest faded, and Lazard stayed in New York.

In a seeming demonstration of allegiance, Lazard consented to re-sign his deal, an action that muted trade rumors for a little while. But that wasn't the case for long.

Rodgers' Steelers Signing Spreads Rumors

The trade rumor mill began spinning anew when former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers formally inked with the Pittsburgh Steelers. We know he's quietly and happily married now, but until now, people couldn't forget his strong connection to Lazard.

With the Steelers absorbing a new QB, some fans think that it's also possible for Lazard to follow in Rodgers' footsteps in Pittsburgh.

As per ESPN's Rich Cimini, the trade possibility is still very much on the table, but only on certain stipulations.

"Josh Reynolds is the clear-cut favorite for the WR2 job, ahead of Allen Lazard, whose name will continue to circulate in trade rumors now that Rodgers has landed with the Steelers," Cimini wrote. "If the Jets decide to move Lazard -- a big if -- it probably wouldn't be until the end of the preseason. But only if they're comfortable with their receiver depth."

Cimini added that although a trade is feasible, it's a "big if," and if it occurs, it most likely wouldn't take place until after the end of the preseason.

Jets' Depth Chart Might Be the Tiebreaker

One of the largest challenges to a Lazard trade is the New York Jets' current depth at wide receiver. Beyond Josh Reynolds and Garrett Wilson, the Jets have few dependable veteran options. That lack of depth may dissuade the front office from sending Lazard elsewhere, particularly if no high-quality replacement is in place.

While Reynolds is becoming the best to inherit the WR2 job, it's not wise for the Jets to count solely on him and his untested talent. Unless New York adds a veteran receiver or a young wide receiver becomes a surprise in camp, trading Lazard can leave the receiving group precariously thin.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com