ICE Protests Pop Up on Roblox as Kids Organize Virtual Demonstrations: 'FRICK ICE'

Players created their owns signs for the protests, including "FU ICE" and "ICE Out of California"

Roblox ICE protests
As protests against ICE efforts continue around the country, kids have begun creating their own protests online using the popular gaming site Roblox.

As protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) efforts continue around the country, kids have begun creating their own protests online using the popular gaming site Roblox.

Videos of such protests have been shared to TikTok, where players can be seen holding signs with anti-ICE slogans behind what appear to be police barricades as sirens flash and whir in the background.

Some popular phrases on the signs include "FU ICE," "Viva Mexico" and "ICE Out of California," in reference to the Los Angeles protests against President Donald Trump's mass deportation efforts that have resulted in dozens of arrests over the last week.

"FRICK ICE!" reads one caption of a TikTok that has amassed more than 6,000 views.

Other players cosplay as police officers walking along the protest line, or even as ICE agents by creating ICE vans or trucks to drive around in.

In one TikTok with more than 24,000 views, other players commented under the video, asking when the next protest would be and if they could join in.

Protests against ICE began popping up around the country inspired by the Los Angeles demonstrations after lawmakers from all political parties turned their attention to the thousands of people attending.

In response, Trump deployed thousands of National Guard troops and hundreds of Marines to help quell the protests, which sparked intense backlash from California politicians. Gov. Gavin Newsom referred to the deployment as a "serious breach of sovereignty" after announcing the state would sue the Trump administration.

Millions of people are believed to also have taken part in the "No Kings" protests on Saturday in protest of various Trump administration policies. The protests across the country took place the same day as Trump's military parade celebrating the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army, which also fell on his birthday.

Originally published on Latin Times

