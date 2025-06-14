Trump To Host Military Parade Amid 'No Kings' Protests

US President Donald Trump will preside over a huge military parade in Washington on his 79th birthday Saturday, as nationwide "No Kings" protests underscore America's deep divisions over his second term.

Trump's long-held dream of a parade will come true as nearly 7,000 troops plus dozens of tanks and helicopters rumble through the capital in an event officially marking the 250th anniversary of the US army.

The army says the event could cost up to $45 million.

At the same time, protests by the so-called "No Kings" movement are expected across the United States against what organizers say is a Trump personality cult.

Organizers said the rallies would be the largest since Trump returned to office in January, adding that they were "rejecting authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of our democracy."

Thousands more demonstrators are expected to turn out in Los Angeles to protest against Trump's deployment of troops in America's second-largest city following clashes sparked by immigration raids.

Trump says the Washington parade will be "like no other" -- but has promised to use "very big force" if protesters attempt to disrupt the spectacle.

The highly unusual show of US martial might meanwhile comes a day after Trump boasted about how Israel had used American military equipment in its strikes on Iran's nuclear program.

But the parade may face disruption from another source -- the weather. Thunderstorms could hit Washington on Saturday when the parade is taking place.

The US army said on Friday that the weather was being "closely monitored and taken into consideration, but at this point nothing has changed."

Trump meanwhile said he wasn't bothered. "It doesn't matter. It doesn't affect the tanks at all, it doesn't affect the soldiers. They're used to it. They're tough," he said.

The rare military parade is the largest in the United States since the end of the Gulf War in 1991.

Nearly 7,000 soldiers will march past, wearing uniforms dating back through US history to its independence from Britain.

More than 50 helicopters will also be involved including Apache gunships and Chinook and Black Hawk transport choppers.

Around 150 military vehicles -- including 28 Abrams battle tanks and 56 armored vehicles -- will rumble past too.

The parade is meant to end with a parachute display as members of the army's Golden Knights team jump in and present Trump with a US flag.

The route will take them past historic landmarks including the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument, ending up near the White House.

Trump has been obsessed with having a parade since his first term as president when he attended France's annual Bastille Day parade in Paris at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron in 2017.

But Trump's opponents accuse him of using the event to feed his ego.

"No Kings" organizers said they expected millions of people in more than 1,500 cities to take part in the protests.

They said it was a "direct response to Donald Trump's self-aggrandizing" parade, "funded by taxpayers while millions are told there's no money."

California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, who slammed Trump for sending National Guard troops into Los Angeles without his consent, said it was a "vulgar display of weakness."

"It's the kind of thing you see with Kim Jong Un, you see it with Putin, you see it with dictators around the world," Newsom said on Thursday. "To fete the Dear Leader on his birthday? What an embarrassment."

In Los Angeles, where organizers said they expected 25,000 people to protest against Trump's immigration policies, there would be one huge balloon of Trump wearing a diaper and another of him wearing a Russian military uniform.