'Roblox Twisted' Codes June 2025: Can You Survive Chasing Storms Inside Your Armored Car?

It's not that "twisted" as you think, but it's challenging.

"Twisted" is among "Roblox's" most energy-pumping weather survival games, dropping you in the storm-chasing city of Keysota, a made-up state plagued by deadly tornadoes and capricious weather.

With everything from tracking killer storms to capturing Mother Nature's fury with high-tech probes and metal-clad intercept vehicles, this game gives you a true taste of excitement and danger.

But to live through "Twisted's" brutal conditions takes more than courage—you're going to need equipment, cars, and upgrades. And that's where "Twisted" codes help out. These promo codes give you in-game money for free to assist you in kicking off your storm-chasing adventure without spending countless hours grinding.

All Working 'Twisted' Codes as of June 2025

Use these active "Twisted" codes to obtain free rewards and purchase your initial vehicle or equipment upgrade:

  • START – Redeem for $15,000 Cash (New)

Be sure to enter these codes exactly as displayed. They're case-sensitive and may disappear without notice.

All Expired 'Twisted' Codes

The codes below are no longer valid, but it's worth watching for them to reappear during special events or updates:

  • 50M
  • 25MIL
  • 100KGROUP
  • INSURANCECLAIM
  • 3YEARS
  • PATCHTWO
  • 10k
  • release
  • 10MIL

Developers sometimes change codes on player milestones or game anniversary occasions, so expired codes may reappear for one-time events.

Redeeming Codes in 'Roblox Twisted'

Redeeming codes in "Twisted is easy." Make sure to properly follow what BeeBom is telling us:

  1. Open "Roblox," then "Twisted."
  2. Tap the Gear (Settings) icon on the top right of the screen.
  3. Find the Promo Code section.
  4. Type in a valid code in the text field.
  5. Press Enter to receive your free cash or reward instantly.

The cash should be visible in your in-game balance immediately.

Where to Look for More 'Twisted' Promo Codes

To keep you abreast of new "Twisted" codes, your best option is to keep it locked to the game's official platforms:

Join the Official Twisted Discord Server to check the #announcements channel for live updates, patch notes, and new promo codes.

Subscribe to the Twisted Roblox Group. You'll get notifications on game updates, exclusive codes, and community events.

If you want to play other "Roblox" games, proceed to catch various birds in "Roblox Beaks." Just a word of warning before you jump into "Twisted:'

Be careful, be quick, and don't get carried away.

